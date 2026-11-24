The Cannes Film Festival is the gift that keeps giving. Once again, it put the first spotlight on some of this year’s biggest Oscar contenders. But there are other international feature submissions that debuted on the Croisette beyond much-talked-about titles such as Spain’s “La Bola Negra,” Japan’s “All of a Sudden,” Poland’s “Fatherland,” and Romania’s Palme d’Or winner “Fjord.” Here are three more that are worthy of your attention.

‘The Dreamed Adventure’

(Festival de Cannes)

Bulgaria’s entry centers on a middle-aged woman, Veska (Yana Radeva), whose work at an archaeological dig site is upended by the return of an old lover, Said (Syuleyman Letifov). German filmmaker Valeska Grisebach was inspired to make the movie by conversations she had with Bulgarians of her generation. She assumed they had a lot in common in the years after both nations left the Eastern Bloc. She soon realized they didn’t.

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“The wall falls down, and there is change in Europe, and we still deal with the echo of it, but how different our memories are after that,” Grisebach says. “And I think when people told me the ’90s in Bulgaria were like a time in war, time for men, not for women, it was like an invitation to question this into reality.”

Set in a remote Bulgarian border town using nonprofessional actors, Grisebach’s simmering thriller finds Veska forced to participate in an illegal and dangerous trade network following Said’s mysterious disappearance. Some might be offended by their town being depicted as the one in “The Dreamed Adventure,” but at a recent Bulgarian premiere, Grisebach said locals were joking about it with her.

She recalls, “One woman, she told me, ‘Valeska, what is for you a gangster? For me, it’s not a gangster.’ And so I totally could understand that when you live close to the border where so much is happening, so much business and money transfer, of course everybody wants to have a little piece of the cake. So, I think in the end [the film production] was not dangerous to them and was more like an interest from both sides.”

‘Everytime’

(Festival de Cannes)

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Set in Berlin and the volcanic rocky coast of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, auteur director Sandra Wollner’s fantastical drama, Germany’s official entry, sparked in her during a retreat over 5,800 miles away.

“I was actually in Los Angeles for three months for an artist[‘s] residency, living a very privileged life in the Pacific Palisades and looking down on this amazing view and the Pacific Wheel and sunset every morning,” Wollner reveals. “I would get up at 5 [a.m.] and write because it was so beautiful.”

One of her inspirations during this stay was an image of a mother lying on the couch and “listening to her kid coming back in a way” even though her child had died. It eventually evolved into a storyline where single mother Ella (Birgit Minichmayr) unexpectedly bonds with her deceased daughter’s boyfriend Lux (Tristán López) and brings him along on a spur-of-the-moment vacation — a choice that may puzzle viewers, as Lux was partially responsible for that accident that changed their lives forever.

“I wanted to show those people I’ve met in my life that had to deal with loss, who inspired me because they were ordinary people who tried to do the f— right thing,” Wollner says. “They knew that their blame game would not change anything. Also, look, he wants the forgiveness of her, and in a way maybe he knows he cannot get it. But also, I think that Ella knows that two things true at the same time. She knows that he’s the last one who could prevent it, but she also knows that it’s not his fault in a way. Nothing would change that.”

‘Minotaur’

(Festival de Cannes)

Andrey Zvyagintsev originally conceived of adapting Claude Chabrol’s 1969 thriller “The Unfaithful Wife” almost a decade ago. He’s very happy that version never made it in front of a camera as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 completely changed his vision for the project. The filmmaker, currently living in exile in Europe, noted, “It’s my luck that back in 2018, I didn’t manage to do it. It would have been a good movie, but it would have been different, and it would not have this depth and this extra layer of meaning, which right now is very important.”

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France’s Oscar submission, “Minotaur’ is set in a small Russian city and follows an affluent transport executive (Dmitriy Mazurov) who discovers his wife (Iris Lebedeva) is having a passionate affair with a local photographer. As his stress over her perceived betrayal skyrockets, he also struggles to save his loyal employees from having their names submitted for mandatory military mobilization. The latter scenario seems unbelievable even for Russia, but it’s very true.

“I received a call from a friend who is the interpreter in Russia in a very small city, and he’s describing exactly the scene that you see in the movie,” Zvyagintsev recalls. “The mayor in the movie explaining how many people he has to personally sign. So back then, I saw that I’m the owner of some very inside information of what’s really going on in Russia. We immediately put it in the script. Of course, in 2026, one month before the Cannes premiere, all those exact stories started to come up in the independent press. So, I thought, ‘OK, I’m no longer having the very exclusive information, but at least I’m not lying.’”