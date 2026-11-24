The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had a very busy spring. Not only did it announce surprise changes to the ceremony beginning in 2029, but it made some key category modifications including to the submission process for the international feature film Oscar. For the first time, non-English-language award winners of six prestige festivals are automatically submitted for consideration without having to be selected as their country’s official submission. It’s a new wrinkle to the process the academy hopes will help avoid acclaimed films falling through the cracks moving forward.

An art house insider who requested anonymity to share insights on the branch’s decision-making told The Envelope, “They wanted to try to figure out a way to avoid the omissions of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ or ‘All We Imagine as Light’ after everyone thought it was outrageous that they weren’t included. Or governments that are never going to submit their films for political reasons.”

In 2023, “Anatomy” was snubbed by the French selection committee, while a year later, India overlooked “Light.”

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“I think it was an attempt to try to help, but it didn’t really do that much this year,” said a marketing expert who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the change. “France luckily chose [the Russian-language] ‘Minotaur,’ but, if they hadn’t, it wouldn’t have been part of the selection. It would just have been ineligible. But I guess for this year there aren’t any films people are outraged that didn’t make the cut either.”

The festivals included under the new rule are the Berlin International Film Festival (Golden Bear for Best Film), Busan International Film Festival (Busan Award for Best Film), Cannes Film Festival (Palme d’Or), Sundance Film Festival (World Cinema Grand Jury Prize), Toronto International Film Festival (Platform Award) and the Venice International Film Festival (Golden Lion). This year, two of those winners were also selected by their respective nations: Palme d’Or winner “Fjord” (Romania) and Golden Lion recipient “Woman Unknown” (Denmark). Four others were not: Golden Bear winner “Yellow Letters” (Turkey), Busan champion “Midday Meal” (Iran), Toronto Platform winner “Angh” (India), and Sundance honoree “Shame and Money” (Albania).

The solution isn’t perfect. There are still films from auteur filmmakers who are not favored in their homelands or are living in exile that have to count on financing qualifications from other nations to be submitted. There are also major parts of the world that are rarely recognized at the six festivals selected.

“They landed kind of in the safe zone of globally established festivals, but I do think there’ll be a lot of pressure, rightly so, to expand to more venues on the globe,” the art house insider suggests. “And there are great festivals in Africa and South America obviously that could be very worthy of being included.” (In an interview with Deadline last month, film academy CEO Bill Kramer confirmed plans to expand the list but did not specify which festivals would be added.)

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Veteran awards publicist Tatiana Detlofson thinks the change is positive but isn’t sure the system will ever totally be free of controversy. She notes, “There will always be countries whose political system doesn’t want a particular film to be screened, like Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. I am repping a documentary from Afghanistan about young women opposing the Taliban, and obviously they could be killed if they find out who the people are in my documentary. So, unless we have good political governments all over the world, then it can’t be fixed.”

Both Sundance and Berlin learned their 2026 winners would receive automatic submission months after they were chosen. The former is now expanding its World Cinema Competition from 10 films to 12 for 2027. Sundance Film Festival Director and Head of Public Programming Eugene Hernandez welcomes the responsibility and believes his counterparts do as well.

“I think Tricia [Tuttle] in Berlin would say the same thing. I think Thierry [Frémaux] would say the same thing. I think Alberto [Barbera] and Giulia [Rosmarini] in Venice would say something similar, and certainly, Cameron [Bailey] and folks in Toronto, that this is a great moment for international cinema,” Hernandez says. “I think festivals are perhaps more important than ever to helping films find their path to the audience.”

This new rule has also made some wonder whether other changes to the category should be considered. With more submissions, should there be more nominees?

Another longtime awards publicist who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the category rules said, “Personally, I like it how it is now because I think it’s more prestigious. I think that’s what makes it a race and more competitive. But you know something great always gets left out. And if they do 10 nominees, does the shortlist have to go up to 25 films?”

Then there are more logistical issues to confront. The number of members who sign up to participate in voting in Phase I is substantial, but a significant number drop off after they are assigned their 10 films to screen. Some have expressed frustration that the random selection of the films assigned means some participants lack one of the more celebrated submissions on their to-watch list. And, of course, small productions will complain that it’s increasingly rare for a film without major U.S. distribution and marketing dollars to make the final five nominees. But everyone agrees this specific change is a smart attempt to tackle a key problem.

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“They have a plan, they have a long-term strategy,” Hernandez says. “I think you gotta start somewhere, and I applaud them for doing so.”