“Who are you?”

That seemingly simplest of questions is what Virginie Efira’s Parisian care facility administrator Marie-Lou asks friendly new acquaintance Mari, a theater director played by Tao Okamoto, in the thoughtful drama “All of a Sudden.” From the heady exchanges that follow, a mind-and-soul connection blossoms that transforms both lives. For Efira, that early icebreaker speaks directly to writer-director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s interest in the human condition, and relationships.

“I like the poetic way he used that sign of curiosity. It’s so head on,” Efira said recently during a trip to Los Angeles, settling into a hotel suite sofa with an interpreter nearby for when her thoughts moved faster than her English. “But if you ask me that, the question I have in my head is, what is identity? I have a feeling that identity is something in perpetual motion, hard to fix at a given time. Mari says, ‘I’m a cancer patient, but that’s not all I am.’ And that’s a lot of what Hamaguchi explores. I could say, ‘I’m a blond, Belgian actress,’ but then it’s, ‘What does this answer conceal, and what does it reveal?’”

Of course, you could add “César-honored” to Efira’s bare-bones self-description — she’s been an acclaimed fixture in French cinema (“Benedetta,” “Other People’s Children”) for years and now has a Cannes acting award for the attentive compassion she brings to every scene of “All of a Sudden.” Hamaguchi had wanted to work with Efira since seeing her in “Benedetta.” In an email response to questions, he wrote, “I felt she possessed all the qualities Marie-Lou needed: intelligence, passion and a straightforward, genuine humanity.” Efira, similarly, was director-smitten, admitting she didn’t need a screenplay to say yes. “You know the caliber of project you’re going into,” she says.

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Efira, center, plays an eldercare facility worker in “All of a Sudden.” (Festival de Cannes)

Still, when she read it, the “Drive My Car” director’s merging of the worlds of care and art through a powerful bond, one that gives Marie-Lou renewed purpose, conveyed “something magic” to her. “It’s so theoretical and material, with philosophy, sociology, politics, but also something trivial, and something so emotional,” says Efira. “Also, sometimes, you read something, and you can hear your voice. Because I share with Marie-Lou a certain fatigue, a kind of optimism. Also, my age.” Dropping her vocal register, she adds with a smile, “I’m sufficiently withered to do it.”

That being said, she didn’t share Marie-Lou’s fluency in Japanese, a line-learning workload that could daunt the most accomplished actor. But she felt no fear, she says, “because you know there is something so meaningful that you develop a self-trust, and that has to do with him.” Recalling that confidence, Efira cites another key line from the script. “I felt like Mari when she says, ‘It is clear that I was ready to meet you.’ You just look at his face, and you think you can do it.” (She later notes, wryly, that her family is glad her foreign-language-cramming days are past. “I was speaking it all the time!”)

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Hamaguchi’s rehearsal method was eye-opening for Efira, from the early, flat-voiced script readings (“it’s an important part of incorporating the text in the body, before intention is added”) to the intense listening work, to his document of questions addressed to the character. “You’re not trying to build a backstory so much as trying to circle around a mystery you’re not trying to solve,” says Efira. “It’s how you answer and don’t answer the questions. He helps you build an interiority, without it being psychological or biographical.”

It led to the sense, during filming, that Hamaguchi has “perfect pitch,” says Efira. “He can hear in the texture and temperature of your voice what state of concentration you’re in. I really loved being in a situation where I was relieved of the concern of producing any kind of affect.”

(Ryan Pfluger / For The Times)

As for connecting onscreen with her co-star, their similar prep difficulties — non-native language (Okamoto needed to learn French), long talking scenes — helped create something organic to their portrayals. “Without ever rehearsing emotions or chemistry, we became genuinely interested in each other,” says Efira, who believes a mirror effect happened: two sets of relationships grew, the one between them feeding the one between their characters. “We truly shared this experience.”

Verisimilitude did its part, too. Since the production filmed at a real care facility, Efira found herself working among actual staff and residents who sometimes became part of the background. “I ate with an old, blind woman who called me Marie-Lou the whole time,” says Efira, smiling. She’s proud to have been part of a film addressing a growing crisis of worthy care in a cost-driven world. “What do we do after we can’t extract labor anymore from these bodies, who can’t be agents of capitalism anymore? How do you fight the system? I think Hamaguchi has made a solution film. He proposes a way.”

The movie also takes pains to elucidate capitalism’s systemic ills in a lengthy, gently delivered monologue of Mari’s, complete with marker-drawn diagrams. Serious yet self-aware, it’s affectionately been tagged “the whiteboard scene,” but Hamaguchi marveled at how Efira made it as much about strong-willed Marie-Lou taking in a new confidant’s understanding of the world. “Her facial expressions as she listens are incredibly thrilling to watch,” he wrote. “What forms the foundation of that scene is the interest she shows.” Efira loves that the scene has been a content-versus-art litmus test for moviegoers. “I like that risk. There are no good movies without risk.”

Has there been anyone in Efira’s life who’s changed her outlook, as Mari and Marie-Lou do with each other? “I’m thinking of a friend,” she answers. “She brings things to me, and I to her, where we’re sort of crafting in the same direction, and it stays with me when I turn to look at what surrounds me. To know this intimacy will continue makes aging a more joyful prospect. We must find that.”

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(Ryan Pfluger / For The Times)

Even Paris, where she has lived and filmed for 20 years, appeared new again to Efira, especially after that first walk and talk with Okamoto down the grand steps of the Bibliothèque Nationale. “Like we’re flying,” Efira says of Hamaguchi’s elegant camera angle on this burgeoning friendship. “I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know this city!’ Of course, Hamaguchi wasn’t going to shoot an ‘Emily in Paris’ kind of thing. It was like a whole different space. It’s a great thing for an actor. The Paris map is colored for me by experiences that are almost as if from another life.”

Yet Efira knows her molecules have been forever altered by playing Marie-Lou and being part of Hamaguchi’s filmmaking method. Asked what making “All of a Sudden” told her about herself — that question again — Efira says, “As it relates to cinema, what happens inside and outside the scene is equally important,” she says. “How a film is produced, who the crew is, how they come together, the way we all feel invested, it all settles into the image. And then, I can say that everything in my character are things I have within me, but that the rhythms and demands of life would have me lose sometimes. Marie-Lou has this belief that she knows she’s right, then suddenly, letting that crack, you can hear another, and look at another from where they’re coming from.”