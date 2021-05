Showrunner and Oscar winner Steve McQueen on the “spiritualization” of music in his Amazon Prime series “Small Axe.”

The Amazon Prime limited series “Small Axe” tells the story of London’s West Indian community between the late 1960s and 1980s. Showrunner Steve McQueen reflects on the role of music in his series — and a scene in which partygoers sing along to the 1979 Janet Kay song, “Silly Games.”