LA Times Today: One man’s ‘dollmation’ artistry recreates famous scenes using Barbie dolls
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
While the rest of us were hunkered down during the pandemic watching streamers, artist Warren Wright, also known as Warrencito, was recreating his favorite movie musicals, television shows and music videos — turning them into animated “dollmations” with Barbie dolls.
His latest dollmation was inspired by the Ken doll “beach off” scene from the new “Barbie” movie.
“Warrencito” joined Lisa McRee from his art studio in Brooklyn, where the costume designing, choreography, videography and set design all take place.
His latest dollmation was inspired by the Ken doll “beach off” scene from the new “Barbie” movie.
“Warrencito” joined Lisa McRee from his art studio in Brooklyn, where the costume designing, choreography, videography and set design all take place.