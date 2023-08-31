LA Times Today: The ultimate guide to everything Beyoncé, SoFi edition
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Stop in Los Angeles this weekend not only celebrates the singer-songwriter’s disco-glitter album released in 2022 but also her birthday.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood joined Lisa McRee with insight on Beyoncé’s illustrious career and how her ninth concert tour is conveying her vision.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood joined Lisa McRee with insight on Beyoncé’s illustrious career and how her ninth concert tour is conveying her vision.