LA Times Today: Legendary red carpet photographer, Bill Jones, captured Black Hollywood when no one else would

Bill Jones was one of the first Black celebrity photographers in Hollywood, working the red carpets at a time when Black entertainers were often overlooked.



His prolific body of work encompasses more than one hundred thousand slides, negatives and prints. And now, his granddaughter is carrying on his legacy.