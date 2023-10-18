LA Times Today: Taylor Lorenz tracks the rise of internet influencers in “Extremely Online.”
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
More than 4.9 billion people in the world use some form of social media. That’s more than half the planet’s population. When you think of tech innovation and the online world, Silicon Valley usually comes to mind.
But tech reporter Taylor Lorenz argues in her new book, “Extremely Online,” that Los Angeles has really made the internet what it is today.
But tech reporter Taylor Lorenz argues in her new book, “Extremely Online,” that Los Angeles has really made the internet what it is today.