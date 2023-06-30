LA Times Today: In ‘Corrections in Ink,’ Blakinger shares an inside perspective on the criminal justice system
As a teen, L.A. Times reporter Keri Blakinger was a star figure skater. But a battle with mental health, an attempt at suicide and drug addiction changed the course of her life — ultimately landing her in prison.
In her new memoir, “Corrections in Ink,” she gives an intimate look at her redemption and an inside perspective on the criminal justice system.
Keri shared more on her incredible journey with Amrit Singh.
