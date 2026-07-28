17 page-turning beach reads for the ultimate summer escape
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If your ideal beach trip involves minimal talking and maximum page-turning, you’re in the right place. From bittersweet stories of complicated mother-daughter relationships to delicious small-town dramas dripping in mystery, we have curated a summer book selection that promises escape — and a little drama. With our book reviewer’s recommendations, you’ll be transported to a French resort town or a bygone era at the Chateau Marmont. If romance isn’t waiting for you on the shore, you’ll find plenty of it in our selections — along with secrets and lustful stares that may keep you stirred long after the final chapter. — Maddie Connors
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‘Go Gentle’ by Maria Semple
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‘Almost Life’ by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
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‘New Skin’ by Sarah Wang
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‘Ghost Town’ by Tom Perrotta
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‘The Summer Boy’ by Philippe Besson, translated by Sam Taylor
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‘Alan Opts Out’ by Courtney Maum
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‘The Chateau on Sunset’ by Natasha Lester
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‘Pool House’ by Mary H.K. Choi
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‘Monster of a Land’ by Lauren Hough
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‘Single Girls’ by John Searles
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‘Cooking in the Wrong Century’ by Teresa Präauer
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Available Aug. 4
‘The Amateur’ by Chris Bohjalian
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Available Aug. 4
Extra hot reading for romance-genre lovers
‘Down to Earth’ by Julia Turshen
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‘In Every Possible Way’ by Alicia Thompson
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‘Scandal of the Summer’ by Alexandra Vasti
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‘Tropesick’ by Lauren Okie
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‘Social Animals’ by Camille Perri