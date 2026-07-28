17 page-turning beach reads for the ultimate summer escape

If your ideal beach trip involves minimal talking and maximum page-turning, you’re in the right place. From bittersweet stories of complicated mother-daughter relationships to delicious small-town dramas dripping in mystery, we have curated a summer book selection that promises escape — and a little drama. With our book reviewer’s recommendations, you’ll be transported to a French resort town or a bygone era at the Chateau Marmont. If romance isn’t waiting for you on the shore, you’ll find plenty of it in our selections — along with secrets and lustful stares that may keep you stirred long after the final chapter. — Maddie Connors

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