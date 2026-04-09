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(Tara Jacoby / For The Times)
Books

101 best book club picks for every type of reader

By Sophia Kercher
Carolyn KelloggDeborah VankinJaclyn CosgroveMalia MendezMark AthitakisEdan LepuckiChris L. TerryMichael SchaubJim RulandErin La RosaLorraine BerryMaddie ConnorsMariella RudiMichelle ChiharaMolly Templeton and Zachary Bernstein
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Dishing about what you’re reading is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Even better if your audience has read the same book. Reading with others also provides space to deepen community, ignite conversations and share moments of joy. Los Angeles needs that more than ever right now as we continue to shoulder a heavy 2025 marked by fires and ICE raids. But how to choose a book to get started? The best books to read in groups inspire a dialogue. They have sparkling prose and unshakable narratives. These were the guiding factors for compiling our recommendations for all kinds of readers.

We surveyed 200-plus luminaries in the book and journalism worlds to make this in-depth list. The voters included prizewinning authors, indie bookstore owners, a Man Booker Prize judge, Ivy League professors, literary agents, lauded journalists and several zealous book club members. To ensure an especially varied selection, the editors gave a final curatorial pass.

The list includes 10 categories for every type of reader, whether you reach for literary fiction or romance. We also crowned an “Ultimate Book Club Pick,” which is the title that received the most votes out of all the books by a landslide, and happens to be eerily prophetic (find it among the “Make-Believers” selections). Of course, we couldn’t include every worthy book. Let us know your picks and pull up a chair next to us. Why not read together?
Sophia Kercher

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

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The Literati

Page-turning, highly acclaimed fiction

‘Martyr!’ by Kaveh Akbar (2024)

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MARTYR! by Kaveh Akbar
(Vintage)
By Mark Athitakis
Akbar’s debut novel is a master class in tone and style: He writes as a poet, a historian, an imagined interlocutor with everyone from Lisa Simpson to Donald Trump, a motormouthed man in recovery. The kitchen-sink approach is to a purpose: Its main character, a former addict, is wrestling with big matters of family history and identity while wondering whether all this art-making matters. (Akbar himself is an acclaimed Iranian American poet.) The answer, of course, is a spirited yes. But the book’s power comes in the emotional intensity — and off-kilter humor — it delivers along the way, like the high he describes as sending him “close enough to God to bop him with an eyelash.”
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‘The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)’ by Rabih Alameddine (2025)

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THE TRUE STORY OF RAJA THE GULLIBLE by Rabih Alameddine
(Grove)
By Michael Schaub
The first joke in Alameddine’s National Book Award-winning novel is on the cover: The parenthetical “and His Mother” is set in a mischievously small font. It soon becomes clear that there’s nothing slight about her, or her impact on the life of her son, a gay high school teacher in Beirut. Raja is quiet and introspective, and his mother stomps his boundaries with the fervor of Godzilla. I love how effortlessly Alameddine blends tragedy and comedy, and the novel is sure to spark commiseration from anyone with a relentlessly nosy relative — in other words, everybody. Open a bottle (better yet, a box) of wine and get ready to hear some wild stories from your frustrated friends.
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‘Big Swiss’ by Jen Beagin (2023)

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BIG SWISS by Jen Beagin
(Scribner)
By Sophia Kercher
I often think about the miniature donkeys that show up in this novel. I spent many nights laughing while reading Beagin’s dark comedy set in upstate New York. The unhinged central character lives in a dilapidated Dutch farmhouse with bees in the walls where she becomes infatuated with a married female gynecologist who “had the kind of face that made you want to be a better person, or at least a person who owned a better vacuum cleaner.” Plenty of my colleagues did not vibe with Beagin’s absurdist response to trauma that dominates the book. I stand by the imaginative weirdness of both prose and plot, and those donkeys. HBO is adapting it into a TV series, so I’d love to meet with friends and duke it out before it hits the screen.
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‘2666’ by Roberto Bolaño (2008)

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2666 by Roberto Bolano
(Picador)
By Lorraine Berry
Bolaño was dying as he was writing “2666,” his sprawling masterwork. It begins as a sexy academic novel in which four international academics go in search of a reclusive author and by the end has covered great geographical distances, following multiple characters whose lives have been shaped and distorted by state-sanctioned violence and/or femicide and the problem of evil. Bolaño died in 2003, and 20-plus years on, our current political situation will certainly influence a reading of “2666.” No magical solutions or tidy endings exist here, but Bolaño’s novel is a hell of a ride.
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‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz (2022)

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TRUST by Hernan Diaz
(Riverhead)
By Mark Athitakis
Part puzzle, part capitalist critique, part old-fashioned historical fiction, Diaz’s second novel uses an unpromising premise — the hollow interior life of a stock-market investor in the early 20th century — to deliver a breathtaking feat of storytelling. The plot looks at the life of a financier through a series of literary lenses — magazine feature, novella, diary, his own frustrated memoir — to suggest that what we know about a person can get funhouse-mirrored by whoever is doing the talking, including the person themselves. “Trust” corralled a host of literary awards, including the Kirkus and Pulitzer prizes, honoring a prismatic yet approachable work.
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‘James’ by Percival Everett (2024)

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JAMES by Percival Everett
(Doubleday)
By Carolyn Kellogg
In “James,” Percival Everett brilliantly inverts an American classic — Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Huck’s Jim is now James, with a disciplined intelligence and massive vocabulary, hidden from the boy by his performance of the poorly spoken enslaved man in Twain’s book. James has friends, plans and a closely-held secret. It was a finalist for the Booker Prize, the Orwell Prize, the PEN/Faulkner Prize and won the Kirkus Prize, the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. There’s so much to talk about in how this book unfolds. What if, in 100 years, Everett’s book came to sit beside Twain’s on every classics shelf? What if it took its place?
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‘Sula’ by Toni Morrison (1973)

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SULA by Toni Morrison
(Vintage)
By Edan Lepucki
All of Toni Morrison’s layered, language-driven novels require attention and beg for spirited interpretation, but “Sula,” Morrison’s second, gets my pick, especially for women readers. The novel focuses on the rocky friendship between two very different girls growing up in a Black neighborhood in Ohio called the Bottom. As kids, they witness a traumatic event and negotiate adolescence; as women, they make different choices, come together, break apart. Sula” conjures beauty and brutality simultaneously; it also showcases Morrison’s joyful ribaldry. It’s horny! Then there’s the mutability of its titular character. Who is Sula, and what does she represent to this community? There’s no juicier book club question than, “Is this person good or bad?” Boy, will this novel get you talking.
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‘The Sympathizer’ by Viet Thanh Nguyen (2015)

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THE SYMPATHIZER by Viet Thanh Nguyen
(Grove)
By Carolyn Kellogg
The narrator of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pultizer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” has a strong, sharp voice, but no name. “I am a spy, a sleeper, a spook, a man of two faces,” the book begins. “I am also a man of two minds.” This is true, but it is, obviously, not the whole story. During the American war in Vietnam, our cynical hero knows who his friends are, but after coming to Southern California as a refugee, his politics, ethics and belonging get ever harder to keep straight. That’s part of what would make this a terrific book club read — discussing his beliefs, when we see cracks or changes, and why he’s telling us what he does. It’s also wickedly funny.
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‘Afterparties’ by Anthony Veasna So (2021)

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AFTERPARTIES by Anthony Veasna So
(Ecco)
By Sophia Kercher
There’s a reason my copy of this collection of short stories is always out on loan. It captures the strip mall-laden Stockton — a place that feels forgotten by the rest of California — with such depth and humor. So’s characters are mostly immigrant kids dealing with the “hand-me-down trauma” of the Cambodian genocide while trying out queer dating or working at the family donut shop. I was devastated when I discovered So’s untimely death in 2020; his high-octane stories are so personal that the young writer felt like a friend. I like to pass his book along so he can stay with us longer.
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‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ by Rufi Thorpe (2024)

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MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES by Rufi Thorpe
(William Morrow)
By Maddie Connors
Never did being young, single and broke seem so seductive as in Rufi Thorpe’s “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” (I should know.) The engaging novel follows the lovable Margo as she drops out of college to become a single mother, making ill-fated decisions along the way. Set in present-day Fullerton, Margo struggles to make ends meet, eventually dipping her toes into online sex work. Written without judgment or cynicism, Thorpe clearly loves her complicated, strange character, and readers will too. Sharp, witty and an endearing exploration of the compromises Margo makes, the novel offers keen insights into SoCal’s class divisions — and a complex portrait of being a young woman. No one wants to be broke in real life, but being bad with money makes for great literary fodder.
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Hopeless Romantics

Modern and classic swoon-worthy titles

‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen (1813)

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PRIDE AND PREJUDICE by Jane Austen
(Penguin Classics)
By Maddie Connors
“It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of good fortune must be in want of a wife.” A variation of that has been repeated many, many times; it began as the first wry line in Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” It’s the uber-romance novel, the blueprint for every enemies-to-lovers rom-com, enchanting readers for more than 200 years. Sharp tongues, dull marriage proposals — it packs witty feminist and class critique into each chapter, making it timeless. It’s funny, smart and delightful, delivering insights about family and romance as rich people luxuriate and squabble as they hunt birds. The clever heroine of the novel, Elizabeth Bennet, refuses to marry for money, instead choosing character. Poor thing!
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‘Lord of Scoundrels’ by Loretta Chase (1995)

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LORD OF SCOUNDRELS by Loretta Chase
(Avon (Regency))
By Erin La Rosa
I’m a happily married woman, but would risk it all for our heroine, Jessica Trent. “Lord of Scoundrels” is a Regency classic (think: compromising positions, duels, cravats), but a demure wallflower Jessica is not. So when she meets Sebastian Ballister (the Lord of Dain) — a walking red flag in pantaloons — she refuses to be charmed, intimidated or quietly ruined by, and I quote, “the greatest whore-monger in Christendom.” Miss Trent outwits and outmaneuvers the Lord in life and in the bedroom. Come for the master class in banter, stay for the shockingly sexy glove-removal scene (if you know, you know)
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‘Love Lettering’ by Kate Clayborn (2019)

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LOVE LETTERING by Kate Clayborn
(Kensington)
By Erin La Rosa
Kate Clayborn writes intricate, ambitious books, and “Love Lettering” is one that would be nearly impossible to make an elevator pitch for. Still, I’ll try my best: Meg Mackworth is an NYC hand-letterer who is so burned out from life (relatable) that she starts adding subliminal breakup messages into wedding invitations. This really bites her in the ass when Reid Sutherland, a suit-wearing numbers guy, catches one of those messages in his wedding invite. What happens next is less meet-cute and more slow burn. This is a romance for anyone who loves books about New York, aggressively intellectualized flirting or has ever said, “I just need to circle back,” and meant emotionally.
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‘Outlander’ by Diana Gabaldon (1991)

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OUTLANDER by Diana Gabaldon
(Bantam (Regency))
By Erin La Rosa
“Outlander” asks the timeless question: Can a woman have one attractive husband per century, as a treat? Claire Randall, while on a second honeymoon in Scotland with her historian husband, Frank, accidentally stumbles through a magical portal that sends her 200 years back in time. Whoops! That’s where she meets her soon-to-be lover/husband, Jamie Fraser. Unlike Frank (who is described as “well put together”), Jamie is a rough, scarred, fiery-haired Scottish warrior, and he forms an unlikely bond with Claire as she tends to his wounds (her World War II nursing skills find quick use). Fair warning: There’s a good amount of violence and questionable lines of consent. What fans of the juggernaut series praise is the sweeping love story.
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‘Book Lovers’ by Emily Henry (2022)

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2026 FOB special section ONLY; BOOK LOVERS by Emily Henry (Berkley; spot illustration by Tara Jacoby / For The Times)
(Berkley)
By Maddie Connors
As a writer, the publishing world will never cease to fascinate me — as finicky and moody as every man I’ve ever cared for. Emily Henry, one of the most beloved romance writers publishing today, seems to have the same idea. “Book Lovers” chronicles the romance between a literary agent and editor during a summer trip in an idyllic small town. Imagine slipping into a Norman Rockwell painting, infused with the sharp banter of every 2000s memorable rom-com. It’s a classic take on the enemies-to-lovers trope. (Although I personally only have experienced the reverse in my own life.)
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‘A Caribbean Heiress in Paris’ by Adriana Herrera (2022)

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2026 FOB special section ONLY; A CARIBEAN HEIRESS IN PARIS by Adrianna Herrera (Harlequin; spot illustration by Tara Jacoby / For The Times)
(Harlequin)
By Erin La Rosa
The good news: Luz Alana is on a business trip in Paris with her besties. Fun! The bad news: The only way she’ll be taken seriously as an unmarried, Dominican rum heiress in 1889 is to get hitched. Fortunately for us readers, she finds a Scottish aristocrat named Evan Sinclair and he, my gentle readers, falls head over top hat with the fierce force that is Luz. What follows is a marriage of convenience, but with real chemistry. Sure, there’s business talk, but that highlights the realities of being a woman of color in the 1800s. Adriana Herrera masterfully crafts a historical romance with a modern edge and, honestly, it’s just nice to read a book where a man adores, respects and openly communicates with women.
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‘Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake’ by Sarah MacLean (2010)

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NINE RULES TO BREAK WHEN ROMANCING A RAKE BY Sarah MacLean
(Avon (Regency))
By Erin La Rose
When we meet Lady Calpurnia Hartwell, she’s making the Regency-era equivalent of a bucket list. As an unmarried 28-year-old, she’s officially a spinster (ha!). But as we know from Taylor Swift, “failure” can bring you freedom. And so, with nothing to lose, she’s ready to do all the things a proper woman shouldn’t (think: smoking, drinking, smooching, the works!). Her new aptitude for living life helps her reconnect with a charming, handsome rake and the rest is, well … you’ll just have to read Sarah MacLean’s pleasure of a book to find out.
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‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (2017)

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THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid
(Atria)
By Maddie Connors
Take your pick of Old Hollywood influences: Elizabeth Taylor’s many marriages, Rita Hayworth’s autobiography, Greta Garbo’s reclusive intimacies, “Sunset Boulevard’s” aging actress’ relationship with a writer. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s addictive tale of an actress, her seven ex-husbands and a tortured secret love affair with a fellow actress behind closed doors is enchanting. This story of a woman who Hollywood loved so much but wouldn’t let live freely has been translated into 23 languages. How can it not yet be adapted for the screen?
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‘Game Changer’ by Rachel Reid (2024)

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GAME CHANGER by Rachel Reid
(Carina Press)
By Maddie Connors
Fans of “Heated Rivalry” will rejoice: This is where the romance starts. In the first book in the series, Rachel Reid introduces a sexy romp between a hockey player and a smoothie bar employee, packed with the banter and playful tension found in the TV series. In the novel, Scott Hunter, the star hockey player, fears the scrutiny of being openly gay, while his lover craves a public relationship. If the drama isn’t appetizing enough for you, the steamy sex scenes will be enough to melt the ice.
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‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney

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NORMAL PEOPLE by Sally Rooney
(Crown (Literary))
By Malia Mendez
Those who are into the miscommunication trope will delight in reading “Normal People.” Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron’s canonical situationship, while certainly no enviable love story, is a shrewd commentary on interpersonal relationships and how social class dynamics bleed into them. The forces that motivate and imperil relationships — themes that span all of Rooney’s work — are on keen display as these two go from Irish secondary school to college, seesawing between lovers and near-strangers. Following these protagonists’ inner monologues, readers are bound to feel almost disturbingly understood. Read and watch along with the Hulu series, co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.
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Wannabe Detectives

Essential mysteries and true-crime accounts

‘In Cold Blood’ by Truman Capote (1966)

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IN COLD BLOOD by Truman Capote
(Modern Library)
By Carolyn Kellogg
“In Cold Blood” is the true story of the senseless murder of a Midwestern family, told by Truman Capote at the top of his writerly powers. The Southerner-turned-New Yorker traveled to Kansas with, as two films have told, his friend Harper Lee. When it was published in 1966, Capote called it a “nonfiction novel,” trying to coin a term for true stories told with literary panache (a.k.a. New Journalism). He didn’t mean that he embroidered parts, but he did, prompting later researchers to fact-check him. What’s more, his sympathies for (crush on?) one of the murderers mean that the victims become shadows. Yet it is a terrific read. For good or ill, “In Cold Blood” catapulted true crime into the center of our culture. Discuss.
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‘Echo Park’ by Michael Connelly (2006)

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ECHO PARK by Michael Connelly
(Little, Brown)
By Mariella Rudi
The 12th book in Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch series, “Echo Park” feels like required reading for anyone who’s ever side-eyed the 101 Freeway at rush hour. Connelly — who cut his teeth on the crime beat at The Times — is L.A.’s high priest of detective fiction. Growing up, my family always looked forward to the latest Connelly, so I have a soft spot for the bard of Bosch. This novel opens at High Tower Court, the storied hillside complex near the Hollywood Bowl once home to Philip Marlowe (in Robert Altman’s “The Long Goodbye”) and where Connelly himself eventually rented an apartment to write. For book clubs, it’s ideal: a cold case, moral gray zones and a ready-made reading guide on Connelly’s website.
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‘King of Ashes’ by S.A. Cosby (2025)

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KING OF ASHES by S.A. Cosby
(Flatiron / Pine & Cedar)
By Mariella Rudi
Something strange happened last year: I started taking book recommendations from Anthony Jeselnik. I almost broke my thumbs adding “King of Ashes” to my cart when the comedian-turned-bookfluencer listed it in his top 10 of 2025. “Absolute [expletive] banger of a novel,” Jeselnik wrote in Vulture. But all credit goes to the “new king of Southern noir,” S.A. Cosby, who crafts a blood-soaked Southern crime saga about the estranged Carruthers siblings. After his father’s suspicious car crash, Roman returns home to his corrupt hometown, where his brother is in trouble with drugs (and drug kingpins) and his sister is trying to run the family business, a crematorium.
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‘In the Woods’ by Tana French (2007)

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IN THE WOODS by Tana French
(Penguin)
By Michael Schaub
French’s first installment in her Dublin Murder Squad series of crime novels follows Rob Ryan, a detective who underwent a serious trauma as a child and is now trying to find a murderer who killed a 12-year-old girl. This is one of my favorite contemporary thrillers, but less so to some of my friends, who weren’t as into French’s penchant for diving deep into her characters’ psyches. And then there’s the ending — no spoilers here, of course, but it has proved extremely divisive among mystery fans. Get ready to rumble.
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‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ by Patricia Highsmith (1955)

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THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY by Patricia Highsmith
(W. W. Norton)
By Michael Schaub
Perhaps you’ve seen the recent television series “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott or the 1999 film adaptation of Highsmith’s thriller starring Matt Damon (or, better yet, “Purple Noon,” the 1960 movie adaptation with Alain Delon), but as good as they are, they don’t live up to the book. (Do movies ever?) Highsmith’s novel follows the titular character, an American scam artist who travels to Italy to persuade an acquaintance to return to the U.S.; Ripley ends up stealing the man’s identity. I’ve read this book three times and still can’t figure out what makes Ripley tick — his calculated deceit is sure to spark a discussion in your club.
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‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer’ by Michelle McNamara (2018)

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I'LL BE GONE IN THE DARK by Michelle McNamara
(Harper Perennial)
By Lorraine Berry
It’s difficult to talk about Michelle McNamara’s feat of detective journalism without thinking about what writing it cost her. And yet, her devotion to investigating previously unconnected rapes and murders across California led to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. McNamara, who dubbed him the “Golden State Killer,” traces his crimes from the 1970s and 1980s in this thrilling book. It’s one of the best examples of how an independent researcher telling a true-crime story can deliver justice. She had a “righteous fury” (according to her widower, Patton Oswalt), but sadly died of an accidental overdose before the book was published. Today, the Golden State Killer, who confessed to 161 crimes against at least 87 victims, is serving a life sentence in prison.
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‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ by Walter Mosley (1990)

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DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS by Walter Mosley
(Atria)
By Michael Schaub
With all due respect to Raymond Chandler and James Ellroy, there’s a good case to be made that Walter Mosley is the true king of Los Angeles crime fiction. His first novel introduces readers to Black detective Easy Rawlins as he goes in search of a missing woman who has absconded with money that doesn’t belong to her. I reread this novel before my first trip to L.A. and can attest that Mosley brings the city to life, despite it being set in 1948. With its sharp looks at race and class, there’s no chance it wouldn’t spark some interesting conversations, especially among longtime Angelenos who have witnessed the city’s changes.
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‘Sing Her Down’ by Ivy Pochoda (2023)

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SING HER DOWN by Ivy Pochoda
(Picador)
Beginning in prison in Arizona and ending at Olympic and Western during the pandemic shutdown, “Sing Her Down” is a riveting cat-and-mouse game between two women. The book, which is part western and part psychological thriller, includes some bracingly violent scenes. The two adversaries — one a blond from Hancock Park and the other a Latina with smarts and ambition — push against what is expected of women. This vividly told novel won the L.A. Times Book Prize for mystery/thriller. We rarely talk about women’s rage; Pochoda’s novel opens the topic in a provocative way.
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‘Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice’ by Cristina Rivera Garza (2023)

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LILIANA'S INVINCIBLE SUMMER by Cristina Rivera Garza
(Hogarth)
By Carolyn Kellogg
For too long, our true-crime stories were about the killers: serial killers, mad cult killers, obsessive stalkers, lone assassins. Recently the tide has begun to turn — more and more books are about the lives cut short by acts of violence. Few are as poetic and moving as “Liliana’s Invincible Summer” by Cristina Rivera Garza, a Mexican American writer and professor who writes in both English and Spanish and is a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. In the book, Rivera Garza revisits her younger sister’s life before her murder at age 20 in 1990 by an ex-boyfriend. The text includes notes and letters written by Liliana, a sassy college student. It is also a cry against the violence against her and other women.
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‘Harlem Shuffle’ by Colson Whitehead (2021)

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HARLEM SHUFFLE by Colson Whitehead
(Vintage)
By Maddie Connors
A prickly love letter to Harlem in the 1960s, this novel will make you wish you grew up there. The plot unravels like a jazz band riffing into chaos. Told with wit, sharpness and affection, the novel follows a furniture store owner who is dragged into a heist by his cousin. I can easily imagine a film adaptation directed by Josh Safdie — a fever dream of big dreams, pettiness and hubris played out on brownstone stoops. Beyond being a rollicking and entertaining crime novel, the story offers an illuminating portrait of Black families in Harlem. Colson Whitehead is a once-in-a-generation talent who has won the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship; this novel, the first in a series, shows he can have fun too.
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Memoir Lovers

Captivating real-life personal narratives

‘Fun Home’ by Alison Bechdel (2006)

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FUN HOME by Alison Bechdel
(Mariner Books Classics)
By Mark Athitakis
Bechdel’s brilliant graphic memoir covers her complex upbringing in a Pennsylvania funeral home (hence the ironic title), managing her teenage coming-out while pondering her buttoned-up father’s suicide. Along with Art Spiegelman’s “Maus,” “Fun Home” legitimized comics as high art, elevating Bechdel from the pages of alt-weeklies, where she created the popular strip “Dykes to Watch Out For.” “Fun” is an LGBTQ+ classic — perennial ban attempts prove it — with plenty to dig into in terms of family, gender, queerness, literature and loss.
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‘Kitchen Confidential’ by Anthony Bourdain (2000)

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