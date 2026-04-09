101 best book club picks for every type of reader
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Dishing about what you’re reading is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Even better if your audience has read the same book. Reading with others also provides space to deepen community, ignite conversations and share moments of joy. Los Angeles needs that more than ever right now as we continue to shoulder a heavy 2025 marked by fires and ICE raids. But how to choose a book to get started? The best books to read in groups inspire a dialogue. They have sparkling prose and unshakable narratives. These were the guiding factors for compiling our recommendations for all kinds of readers.
We surveyed 200-plus luminaries in the book and journalism worlds to make this in-depth list. The voters included prizewinning authors, indie bookstore owners, a Man Booker Prize judge, Ivy League professors, literary agents, lauded journalists and several zealous book club members. To ensure an especially varied selection, the editors gave a final curatorial pass.
The list includes 10 categories for every type of reader, whether you reach for literary fiction or romance. We also crowned an “Ultimate Book Club Pick,” which is the title that received the most votes out of all the books by a landslide, and happens to be eerily prophetic (find it among the “Make-Believers” selections). Of course, we couldn’t include every worthy book. Let us know your picks and pull up a chair next to us. Why not read together?
— Sophia Kercher
If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.
The Literati
Page-turning, highly acclaimed fiction
‘Martyr!’ by Kaveh Akbar (2024)
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‘The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)’ by Rabih Alameddine (2025)
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‘Big Swiss’ by Jen Beagin (2023)
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‘2666’ by Roberto Bolaño (2008)
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‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz (2022)
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‘James’ by Percival Everett (2024)
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‘Sula’ by Toni Morrison (1973)
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‘The Sympathizer’ by Viet Thanh Nguyen (2015)
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‘Afterparties’ by Anthony Veasna So (2021)
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‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ by Rufi Thorpe (2024)
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Hopeless Romantics
Modern and classic swoon-worthy titles
‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen (1813)
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‘Lord of Scoundrels’ by Loretta Chase (1995)
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‘Love Lettering’ by Kate Clayborn (2019)
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‘Outlander’ by Diana Gabaldon (1991)
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‘Book Lovers’ by Emily Henry (2022)
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‘A Caribbean Heiress in Paris’ by Adriana Herrera (2022)
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‘Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake’ by Sarah MacLean (2010)
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‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (2017)
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‘Game Changer’ by Rachel Reid (2024)
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‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney
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Wannabe Detectives
Essential mysteries and true-crime accounts
‘In Cold Blood’ by Truman Capote (1966)
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‘Echo Park’ by Michael Connelly (2006)
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‘King of Ashes’ by S.A. Cosby (2025)
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‘In the Woods’ by Tana French (2007)
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‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ by Patricia Highsmith (1955)
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‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer’ by Michelle McNamara (2018)
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‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ by Walter Mosley (1990)
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‘Sing Her Down’ by Ivy Pochoda (2023)
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‘Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice’ by Cristina Rivera Garza (2023)
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‘Harlem Shuffle’ by Colson Whitehead (2021)
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Memoir Lovers
Captivating real-life personal narratives
‘Fun Home’ by Alison Bechdel (2006)
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