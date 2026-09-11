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Emeline performs at the literary event Poets Are the New Pop Stars.
Emeline performs at the literary event Poets Are the New Pop Stars.
(Toby Shapiro)
Books

New York who? 16 readings and book events happening in L.A.’s exploding literary scene

By Maddie Connors

Imagine Paris in the 1920s, only it’s Los Feliz today — the Figaro Bistro patio humming with literary gossip from mercurial poets through clouds of cigarette smoke. It’s a proposition that Sammy Ginsberg is willing to explore.

A longtime writer and former high school English teacher, Ginsberg found writer gatherings to be inaccessible — either too large in scope or too exclusive. Luckily, Vermont and Hillhurst avenues are just right. The Los Feliz Writer Festival was born.

“Los Feliz is super artsy and filled with writers. It’s fun to organize one in the neighborhood,” says Ginsberg.

Ginsberg is weary of the well-trodden conversations about the New York literary scene, steeped in endless mythology. We may not have the New Yorker or the Paris Review, but we have each other: “There are 40 million people who live in L.A. County. I’m like, ‘We don’t need New York. We have people.’ ”

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Willa Lane writes in a notebook at the closing Los Feliz Writers Festival event
Willa Lane writes in a notebook at the closing Los Feliz Writers Festival event that featured journaling and meditation in Barnsdall Art Park.
(Samahra Litte )

That scrappy DIY quality can make Los Angeles’ literary community feel mysterious, even to the people living in it. A San Fernando Valley native, Ginsberg knows there’s plenty happening around the city — you just have to know where to look.

“There’s a lot of things going on, but you have to be in the know,” she says. “It’s happening in someone’s living room because it costs so much money to book a venue.”

In late August, Ginsberg organized the second annual Los Feliz Writer Festival, a sprawling collection of readings, workshops, parties and other literary miscellany. “Last year we did it, and it went really well,” she says. “This year, it’s even bigger and crazier and magical.”

The festival is, in some ways, an extension of the community Ginsberg has been quietly building all year. Since October, she’s hosted a weekly “Shut Up & Write” at Los Feliz watering hole the Big Bar at Alcove. “We have dinner and then write next to each other quietly,” says Ginsberg. “You can see each other every week, and it’s a natural, slow way to get to know people.”

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The Los Feliz Writer Festival kicked off with Poets Are the New Popstars, a reading-meets-house-party at a private home in Los Feliz. Over the course of the festival’s 13 events, writers could attend personal essay workshops, receive tarot readings, and celebrate the 100th birthdays of Frank O’Hara, Allen Ginsberg and Harper Lee at East Hollywood bar Tabula Rasa. “I made these limited-edition official after-party zines with a poem and quote from the authors,” says Ginsberg.

Alex Moreno reads from her poetry collection "Sticky Time" at Poets Are the New Popstars.
(Toby Shapiro)

Ginsberg imagines the literary scene as a collaborative project. “For me, this is kind of like hipster ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’ I’m playing with my friends,” she says of the festival, which she plans to organize annually. In the future, the festival hopes to include more diverse voices. “In the second year, we’re trying to open up the conversation,” she says. “We, too, believe that L.A. is for everyone and want it to be a writers festival for everyone.”

Christina Catherine Martinez, a critic, writer and comedian, has a more pointed take on the Los Angeles literary world.

“A lot of parties and readings, but not a lot of bylines,” she muses. “Substack IRL but still gunning for the traditional publishing deal — kind of an old world is dying, a new world is not yet born.”

Yet, Martinez welcomes the proliferation of readings that have emerged throughout the city. “I love that there are so many readings,” she says. “Fifteen years ago the only time I mingled with other writers was at the yearly Artforum dinner, when the lit scene was barnacled to the art scene.”

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This fall, Los Angeles will host an eclectic mix of literary events, from readings by acclaimed novelists to intimate gatherings for emerging writers and readers. For those looking to immerse themselves in the city’s burgeoning literary scene, here are 16 readings and literary events taking place across Los Angeles.

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Palestine Solidarity & Book Launch Event at Scribble — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Highland Park Live Music Venue
A student waves a flag at a demonstration on the UC San Diego campus.
(Ryan Tran)
Founded in 2023, Scribble in Highland Park has quickly become one of the neighborhood’s favorite venues and event spaces, offering affordable therapy and community resources. With the release of her new book “Don’t Sat Palestine,” scholar and author Assal Rad will host a reading and Q&A in solidarity with Palestinians. All proceeds will go toward ongoing humanitarian aim.
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Deep Dive Poetry with Mandy Kahn — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Los Feliz Social Club
Star Feliz leads an oracle deck workshop in the library of the Philosophical Research Society.
(Elizabeth Weinberg / For The Times)
With events focused on esoteric topics, a night at the Philosophical Research Society in Los Feliz promises a bizarre, whimsical and educational evening. It’s one of Los Feliz’s best-kept secrets. Come to stare in the abyss and get your tarot read along the way. A poetry reading presented by Mandy Kahn is no exception. Come hear poetry read by writers like Timothy Steele, Eduardo Martinez-Leyva and more.
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Emily St. Mandel presents 'Exit Party' at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre — 7 p.m. Sept. 17

East Hollywood Park
Emily St. John Mandel
Author Emily St. John Mandel.
(Sarah Shatz)
Emily St. John Mandel a novelist and essayist who has written six acclaimed books over the course of her career, including the hit novel “Station Eleven.” She returns with a new dystopian novel, “Exit Party,” partially set in a futuristic Los Angeles, which she plans to discuss at Barndall Gallery Theatre in conversation with local author Rachel Khong.
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KCRW GoodFood x Grocery Goblin Stories in Stores: Reading Series at Sabzee Market — 7: 30 p.m. Sept. 20

Encino Persian cuisine Middle Eastern cuisine $$
Lauren Bethke will be one of the guest readers at the KCRW GoodFood x Grocery Globlin Stories event.
Lauren Bethke will be one of the guest readers at the KCRW GoodFood x Grocery Globlin Stories event.
(Thomas Gavin)
Started in collaboration between KCRW Good Food and Grocery Goblin, the reading series explores food writing inside grocery stores. Vanessa Anderson, popularly known as Grocery Goblin on Instagram, hosts the reading series. It will take place every third Sunday this fall at different grocery stores across L.A. The series kicks off with local food-writing favorites like Lauren Bethke, Frank Shyong and Brooks Headley. It’s sure to sell out, so grab tickets early.
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Silverlake Reading Club at Gong Gan — 6 p.m. Sept. 22

Silver Lake Cafe
A member of the Silver Lake Reading Club enjoys their book.
A member of the Silver Lake Reading Club enjoys their book.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The popular Silver Lake Reading Club returns, this time at Gong Gan in Silver Lake. Come read alongside fellow book lovers, make new friends and enjoy some convivial conversation along the way. The Korean-inspired cafe provides a pretty cute backdrop for an evening of reading too.

Triptych: Reading Series by Shy Watson at Stories Books & Cafe — 7 p.m. Sept. 23

Echo Park Literary Reading
Stories Books and Cafe in Echo Park.
Stories Books and Cafe in Echo Park.
(Andres Melo / For The Times)
Based at the beloved Echo Park bookstore Stories, this reading series brings together writers and staples of the L.A. literary scene. Each month, the lineup promises some of the most prolific and eclectic readers in the city.

"Gonzo Neurotic" with Jerry Stahl in conversation with Marc Maron at Stories Books & Cafe — 6 p.m. Sept. 24

Echo Park General
Writer Jerry Stahl at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Portrait studio.
Writer Jerry Stahl at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Portrait studio.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Seasoned journalist Jerry Stahl has lived a dozen lives — journalist, screenwriter, bartender and former heroin addict. He’s the author of 11 books, including a bestselling autobiographical novel titled “I, Fatty.” At Stories Books & Cafe in Echo Park, he will be joined by beloved comedian Marc Maron to discuss his new release, “Gonzo Neurotic.”
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David Ulin with Ivy Pochoda, “American Flash Fiction” at Skylight Books — 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Los Feliz General
Author and editor David Ulin.
Author and editor David Ulin.
(Noah Ulin)
As Shakespeare wrote, “Brevity is the soul of wit.” Writer Ivy Pochoda and Los Angeles Times contributor/former books editor David Ulin present “American Flash Fiction.” The collection, edited by Ulin, brings together short works by celebrated American authors, including H.P. Lovecraft and Mark Twain.
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Benjamin Moser presents “Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History” at Skylight Books — 7 p.m. Oct. 1

Los Feliz Book Store
Skylight Books in Los Feliz regularly hosts readings and book events.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Susan Sontag, writer Benjamin Moser returns with a sweeping history of Jewish thinkers who rejected Zionism across centuries and continents. The conversation promises to be thought-provoking and timely.

Sarah Blakley-Cartwright discusses "Heavy Cream" with Catherine Hardwicke at Book Soup — 7 p.m. Oct. 1

West Hollywood General
Book Soup in West Hollywood regularly hosts readings.
Book Soup in West Hollywood regularly hosts readings.
(Amy Dickerson / For The Times)
Blakley-Cartwright made a name for herself in the literary world with her New York Times bestseller “Red Riding Hood.” The author returns with “Heavy Cream,” a novel about a woman navigating New York high society after the disappearance of her mother. She is joined by Catherine Hardwicke, a film director best known for her coming-of-age film “Thirteen” and, of course, the camp vampire romance of our age: “Twilight.”
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Taylor Tomlinson Book Launch at Barnes & Noble at the Grove — 7 p.m. Oct. 2

Fairfax General
Comedian and author Taylor Tomlinson.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Acclaimed comedian and television host Taylor Tomlinson celebrates her debut essay collection, “Actually, Nevermind,” with a book launch at the Grove. Come meet the comedian, take a photo and get a book signed.

Book Launch: Friends & Family with Natalie Baszile at Reparations Club — 7 p.m. Oct. 8

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Black-owned
The entrance to the Reparations Club is part of a new class of social clubs cropping up across Los Angeles. They are hosting Noname Book Club. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
The entrance to the Reparations Club, which regularly hosts literary readings.
(Francine Orr)
Filmmaker and author Natalie Baszile celebrates the release of her novel, “Friends and Family,” which centers on a friendship in turmoil over race, identity, and allyship as the characters reckon with their childhoods. The event will be hosted at a cozy, local Black-owned bookstore showcasing African American authors.
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Hesse Press and Look at the Moon present: Celebrating the release of Sea-oath by Eva Alter at Poetry Garden — 5 p.m. Oct. 10

Arlington Heights Event
Poetry Series De Los
Poetry and floral collage.
(Diana Ramiez / De Los)
Celebrating the release of Eva Alter’s poetry collection, “Sea-Oath,” the Poetry Garden hosts a reading presented by Hesse Press. “Sea-Oath” has been described as a “catalog of internal and generational mythologies, a procedural formalist poetic experiment and a “transcript of an internal trial between the speaker and God.”
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Min Jin Lee discusses “American Hagwon” at First Congregational Church —7:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Westside Church
A woman leaning against a wall with her hands in her pants pockets
Author Min Jin Lee.
(Elena Seibert )
Readers might know Min Jin Lee from her novels “Free Food for Millionaires” and “Pachinko,” which made her a finalist for the National Book Award. The Korean American author returns with “American Hagwon,” an epic novel following a Korean family through the 1997 Asian financial crisis. She will be joined in conversation by Lee Isaac Chung and Jamie Chung.
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Barbara Kingsolver discussing "Partita" at Pasadena Presbyterian Church — Sept. 21

Pasadena Church
Author Barbara Kingsolver.
Author Barbara Kingsolver.
(Evan Kafka)
Pulitzer Prize winner Barbara Kingsolver, author of “Demon Copperhead,” returns with a new novel, “Partita.” Join the acclaimed author in Pasadena as she discusses her latest work, which follows a love affair. The event is presented by Vroman’s Bookstore and the Braille Institute.

Taylor Grothe's "Lethal Kiss" book discussion with Olivie Blake at the Ripped Bodice — 7 p.m. Oct. 28

Culver City Romance
The Ripped Bodice reguarly hosts romance book-centered readings.
The Ripped Bodice reguarly hosts romance book-centered readings.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
If romance is dead, it’s because Grothe’s protagonist killed it with pleasure. In celebration of her new steamy novel, “Lethal Kiss,” Culver City-based feminist bookstore Ripped Bodice will host Taylor Grothe for a conversation about her latest work. Expect a lively discussion of sapphic horror and romance with author Olivie Blake.
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