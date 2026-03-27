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Madeline Walter at Hunt Vintage
Madeline Walter co-hosts a reading series inside a midcentury furniture store in Echo Park.
(Ryan Wall)
Books

16 ways to experience L.A.’s electric literary scene this spring

By Maddie Connors

“What happened to my dreams? Simply put: they changed,” reads Phil Augusta Jackson aloud to a crowd in a furniture store. Tonight’s theme is change. From a podium, the television writer reflects on the long, thorny odyssey of his career. A pinball machine blinks in the background. Behind him, dreamy abstract prints hang on the wall, their shapes seeming to melt in the unseasonable spring heat.

Alongside mid-century furnishings and art in Echo Park, siblings Madeline Walter and Evan Walter host their wildly popular reading series, Essays. It’s a warm spring night. In a tender essay, Evan considers what he’s inherited from his idiosyncratic father. “I scream-sneeze like him now,” he reads. “It feels like a mess figuring out what parts of your parents you’re going to keep.”

Julian Castronovo reads at a Factory Made 2 on March 31, 2023.

Lifestyle

L.A.’s guerrilla readings are invading parking lots and cemeteries

Nearly every night in L.A., literary pop-ups are taking place in unexpected spots like vacant lots, living rooms, rooftops and outside a carnicería.

In March 2024, the Walter siblings began the reading series in a friend’s backyard. “It was cold and wet, and we were so nervous nobody would come,” says Madeline. Since then, the show has moved through a series of venues before settling into a home at The Hunt Vintage. In just two years, it has grown into a local phenomenon, regularly drawing crowds of more than 150 people into the singular space.

The idea for Essays took shape during a conversation about creative constraints. Both writers and comedians, the siblings wanted to host a show that pushed beyond snappy punchlines and polished half-truths. “The objective is different from just being funny,” Madeline says. “It’s to tell me about yourself. Tell me something you’re thinking about.”

Siblings Madeline and Evan Walter host a popular monthly reading series called Essays at Echo Park's Hunt Vintage.
Siblings Madeline and Evan Walter host a popular monthly reading series called Essays at Echo Park’s Hunt Vintage.
(Ryan Wall )

Like many readings across Los Angeles, Essays taps into a growing appetite for sincerity. “People are really craving a space where you can be funny, be vulnerable, laugh at yourself — and where there’s an earnestness,” Evan says. That sensibility feels familiar to them. They grew up in what Madeline describes as a “very NPR-coded household that loved David Sedaris-style stuff.” She adds: “Doing something in the essay space feels like a surprising return to form.”

“One of my roommates describes it as a church-like experience, because everything is just so emotionally0driven and connective,” says Kaitlyn Kilmer, a longtime attendee.

The legacy of the series has begun to ripple outward. Their reading series has created a complementary Substack. Kilmer is now hosting a reading in her living room among friends.“We decided that we wanted to do our own, so I gathered a few friends who had been fans of the Essays show,” she says.

Essays exists in a larger network of reading series that make up Los Angeles’ diverse and ever-evolving literary scene. “There are so many readings now,” explains non-fiction writer Diana Ruzova, who frequently attends readings. “I’m not mad at it, though, mostly grateful that L.A. has a thriving literary community.”

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In Los Feliz, Skylight Books continues to host intimate book launches for some of the most anticipated literary releases, drawing local favorites and celebrities.

“Our vibe is cozy,” says Mary Williams, general manager of Skylight Books. “We set up chairs under the big tree that grows in the middle of the store, and we hope this is a go-to place for our community to see their favorite authors while mingling with other book lovers.”

Elsewhere, at Heavy Manners Library, the tone of literary events leans more toward the experimental. “Experimental, unpolished writing can be shared and reflected on in an accessible, communal setting,” says program assistant Jane Shin.

This spring, literary events across the city run the gamut — from independent book fairs to poetry workshops, from the bizarre to the deeply vulnerable — welcoming everyone from curious newcomers to die-hard bookworms.

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Poets for Palestine at Watermelon Books at Holy Ground — 6 p.m. March 28

West Adams Literary Reading
Hosted at Watermelon Books, the event promises an “ethereal evening of poetry and music” to grieve, honor and stand in solidarity with Palestinians. The newly opened bookstore holds 1,000 books on art, fiction, music and culture in the West Bank. The event is hosted by poet Hamoudi Ahmad. Proceeds will be donated to a Palestinian refugee.
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A Conversation With Brandy: Phases Book Tour at the Montalbán Theatre — 7 p.m. March 29

Hollywood Literary Reading
Fans of celebrity memoirs rejoice: Brandy sets the record straight. Presented by Rep Club, the American singer shares her memoir, “Phases.” In the vulnerable and revealing book, the Grammy-winning artist writes about her childhood in Mississippi and her early days of stardom as a teenager.
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Culver City Book Festival at the Wende Museum — 10 a.m. March 29

Culver City Books
Free and open to everyone, this community-driven Westside book fair offers panels moderated by some of L.A.’s best authors. Panel discussions include “LA Women VS the Void’ as well as a panel on romance novels by some of the romance genre’s buzziest authors.
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Silverlake Reading Club at Modern Bread & Bagel — 6 p.m. March 31

Silver Lake Literary Reading
The popular Silver Lake Reading Club invites readers to sit, read and discuss over coffee or wine. This month, the group will host novelist and comedian Amy Silverberg to read from and discuss her debut novel, “First Time, Long Time.”
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Mason Currey presents 'Making Art and Making a Living' at Skylight Books — 7 p.m. April 3

Los Feliz Literary Reading
L.A.-based writer Mason Currey debuts his timely book, “Making Art and Making a Living,” with artist-writer Ross Simonini. Currey’s new work chronicles the eclectic ways creatives including William Carlos Williams and Franz Kafka have funded their endeavors. The book explores everything from family money to oddball schemes.
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Nora Lange presents 'Day Care' at Skylight Books — 7 p.m. April 8

Los Feliz Literary Reading
Accomplished novelist Nora Lange presents her latest novel, “Day Care,” described as “a biting reflection on economic precarity, love and peeing your pants.” She is joined by award-winning writer Brian Evenson, author of more than two dozen books, and Aiden Arata, whose debut essay collection, “You Have a New Memory,” has generated buzz among nonfiction lovers.
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Drafts at DPS Studios — 8 p.m. April 10

Literary Reading
Hosted by siblings Madeline and Evan Walter, the duo behind Essays presents a submission-based community show in which 10 readers deliver five-minute essays.
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Poetry in the Garden: Scored at Getty Central Garden – 11 a.m. April 11

Brentwood Literary Reading
In the Getty Center’s Central Garden, spend a spring day surrounded by poetry. The event features performances from L.A. poets including Sarah Yanni, Michelle Tea and Sophia Le Fraga, along with DJ sets by music writer Sam Hockley-Smith.
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Anna Dorn presents 'American Spirits' at Bar Henry — 7 p.m. April 14

Echo Park Literary Reading
Anna Dorn releases her latest novel, “American Spirits.” She is joined by a lineup of L.A. writers including Melissa Broder, Nada Alic, Aiden Arata and Catie Disabato. Expect a soundtrack of Lana Del Rey classics while ordering a martini at the bar.
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Baby Got Bacchus at Nico’s Bottle Shop — 6 p.m. April 19

Atwater Village Literary Reading
Hosted by USC Schwarzenegger Institute poet-in-residence Mason Granger, this event offers a night of wine and poetry featuring guest performances under neon lights. Held in an intimate side room, the reading includes an open mic portion for guests.
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Rachel Khong presents 'My Dear You' at Skylight Books — 7 p.m. April 23

Los Feliz Books
Bestselling author Rachel Khong presents her short story collection, “My Dear You,” which explores identity, marriage, love and mortality. She will be joined in conversation with musician and composer Hrishikesh Hirway.
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Irena Smith discusses 'Troika' at Book Soup — 7 p.m. April 24

West Hollywood Literary Reading
Former college admissions officer Irena Smith presents an artful and complex memoir about Russian identity and generations of women in conversation with UCLA professor Lilya Kaganovsky. The book explores Russian identity across generations, spanning from wartime Europe to Silicon Valley.
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Perverse for Verse at The Wuum — April 24

Santa Monica Literary Reading
Hosted at venues across the city, this sapphic poetry open mic welcomes anyone looking to rhapsodize about leather, kisses and yearning. The event has built a cult following among Los Angeles poetry lovers. Come for BDSM-inspired sonnets, stay for the afterparty.
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Immigrant Strong at the Wende Museum — 2 p.m. April 26

Culver City Literary Reading
Through music and readings, the event showcases immigrant voices and allows them to share their own experiences of immigration. Hosted by Amy Friedman, the founder of All-American Story, the event includes a garden reception and an optional story-writing workshop hosted by editors and writers.
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Printed Matter's LA Art Book Fair — May 7-10

Pasadena Fair
Located at ArtCenter College of Design South Campus, the annual LA Art Book Fair features 250 international exhibitors from over 20 countries. Printed Matter, which hosts the event, is a 50-year-old nonprofit whose primary mission is to promote and distribute artists’ publications. The art book fair also hosts local California artists and celebrates the local community.
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Poetic Permissions at Heavy Manners Library — 3 p.m. April 24

Echo Park Literary Reading
Part lending library, gallery and bookstore, Heavy Manners Library has become an incubator for literary events. Hosted by writer and artist Erin Taylor, this poetry workshop invites developing poets to find their voice and build confidence through themed writing exercises.
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