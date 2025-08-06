Advertisement
A red heart-shaped "open" sign hangs on a bookstore window.
(Photo illustration by Avery Fox / Los Angeles Times; Photo by Getty Images)
Books

8 swoon-worthy L.A. spots to celebrate Bookstore Romance Day

Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Lauren Harvey
By Lauren Harvey
In 2019, Oregon bookseller Billie Bloebaum saw an author raise a question on X she had heard many times before: “Why should I support independent bookstores when independent bookstores don’t support romance?”

“For a long time, and still somewhat to this day, independent bookstores have had a reputation as being not as welcoming to romance readers and books as they could be,” Bloebaum told The Times. “There were a lot of booksellers that I knew who read romance, who championed romance, who had it on their shelves in the bookstores where they worked or that they owned.”

Determined to rewrite the narrative, Bloebaum launched Bookstore Romance Day in August — Romance Awareness Month — that same year. The inaugural event had less than 200 participating bookstores across the U.S. Now, in 2025, there are more than 600 registered locations around the world.

“It really was a way to get the word out that independent bookstores are not romance-unfriendly,” Bloebaum said, “to bring those two communities together, the romance community and the independent bookstore community.”

There are now 103 brick-and-mortar, romance-only bookstores in the U.S., according to Romancing the Data, including the Ripped Bodice in Culver City, Heartbound in Anaheim and Mystic Box in Huntington Beach. Over the past three years, Pages: A Bookstore in Manhattan Beach has doubled its space dedicated to romance titles, said general manager Jeff Resnik.

“We take romance seriously,” Resnik said.

Across Los Angeles, independent storefronts are observing Bookstore Romance Day on Saturday, Aug. 9, with author talks, book bedazzling, giveaways and more. For those who can’t attend the festivities in person, Bloebaum also offers free virtual events all weekend.

Pages: A Bookstore

Manhattan Beach Bookstore
A sign advertises Bookstore Romance Day inside a bookstore.
(Jeff Resnik)
After a successful author roundtable last year, Pages is celebrating Bookstore Romance Day 2025 with romance trivia led by local author and in-house romance specialist Lisa Becker. The event, which costs $10, includes a $5 store coupon to use that day and a book bedazzling activity led by Boutique Book Retreats. Although the event is already sold out, those who want to attend can contact the store to be added to the waitlist. Additionally, guests can shop in-store now to go on a “blind date” with a romance book hand-picked by Becker. All day Saturday, romance titles will be 20% off.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Price: $10
Annabelle's Book Club LA

Studio City Bookstore
A sign that reads "Swoonworthy" hangs above white bookshelves in a bookstore.
(Felicia Lasala)
Annabelle’s Book Club LA, the first young adult-focused bookstore in the country, is inviting shoppers to participate in perfume making and lipstick reading Saturday.

“You choose a lipstick, and you make a print with it and then it is read like a tarot, and they give really fun insights,” founder Annabelle Chang, who opened the store at 16, said of the lipstick reading activity. “I found that mine was actually very accurate.”

Additionally, the store plans to give away mystery bags filled with romance gifts and an advance copy of “By Invitation Only,” the debut novel by Annabelle’s sister, Alexandra Brown Chang, out Sept. 2.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Price: Free
Chevalier's Books

Windsor Square Bookstore
A dog lies on the floor at a bookstore. A woman sits behind a cash register.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Los Angeles’ oldest independent bookstore welcomes passionate romance readers for a friend speed-dating event Saturday. Participants will meet their “platonic soulmates” and potential book buddies based on their romance tastes. Tickets include a complimentary mimosa or coffee, early access to in-store shopping and a 15% discount on all romance titles. Attendees must be 21 or over.

When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Price: $15
Vroman's Bookstore

Pasadena Bookstore
Customers walk by Vroman's Bookstore, a cube-like building with angular columns, painted a Spanish brown.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena has two events planned for Bookstore Romance Day: book bedazzling and romantasy trivia. Come in the early afternoon to add some sparkle to your favorite book, or put your “ACOTAR” knowledge to the test in the evening for the chance to win a $25 gift card. Both events are sold out, but some spots may open up closer to Saturday. You can find more information here.

Book bedazzling: 2 to 4 p.m. ($24)
Romantasy trivia: 6 to 7 p.m. ($7)
Flintridge Bookstore

La Cañada Flintridge Bookstore
Bianca M. Schwarz, author of “The Gentleman Spy” series, will be at Flintridge Bookstore from noon to 3 p.m. to meet readers and sign copies of her books. Additionally, the bookstore has partnered with the Cozy Cookie Co., a small bakery based in La Cañada Flintridge, to provide sweet treats for the event.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Price: Free
Children's Book World

Cheviot Hills Bookstore
Although “children” is in the name, Children’s Book World has a wide offering of tween, teen and new adult romance books. Readers who visit the store on Saturday will get 10% off a selection of books — including Alice Oseman’s “Heartstopper” and Lynn Painter’s “Better Than the Movies” — and the opportunity to participate in special giveaways.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Free
Bel Canto Books at KUBO LB

Long Beach Bookstore
Romance books and merchandise on display at a bookstore.
(Jhoanna Belfer)
Authors Jayci Lee (“Give me a Reason”), Falon Ballard (“Change of Heart”) and Sabrina Sol (“The Cowboy Whisperer”) are set to speak on a romance book panel at Bel Canto Books at KUBO Long Beach. The independent bookseller, owned by Filipina American poet Jhoanna Belfer, will also be giving out free gifts with a romance book purchase at its location on Long Beach’s Retro Row. Guests can also preorder signed copies of all three authors’ books.

When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Price: Free
Underdog Bookstore

Monrovia Bookstore
Image of Underdog Bookstore's storefront, including the store's dog logo.
(Kealie Mardell-Carrera)
Join 10 local authors for rapid-fire meet and greets, in what the bookstore is calling “romance speed-dating.” You can ask your burning questions and get books signed. This adults-only event features Des DeVivo, ST Melia, Jeannie Choe, Cee Yang, Emerie Hart, Laina Villeneuve, Georgia K. Boone, Cierra Martinez, Kristen Jennings and Jessika Grewe Glover.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Price: Free
