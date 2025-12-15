Books and coffee, what could be better? 9 L.A.-area spots to get both

It’s 2010. You’re tucked into a corner of Barnes & Noble’s kids section, and a Colbie Caillat song plays as you devour the latest volume of “Dork Diaries.”

When your mom collects you, you beg — like you always do — to grab a Frappuccino on the way out, and for the first time, she says yes. As you pop off the cap to lick the extra whipped cream stuck to the top, your checkerboard Vans slip-ons carry you outside, where the sun peeks out from behind a cumulus cloud. The air is just warm enough to enhance the frozen feeling on your tongue without melting what’s left in your cup.

It’s a tragedy of the space-time continuum, really, that such days are banished to the past. But all is not lost. The magic of the bookstore-coffee shop lives on in such hybrid ventures across L.A., and this time around, the espresso is smoother. Some might even say the aura is better.

Here are nine of our favorite bookstore-coffee shops and bookstore-coffee shop pairings in and around the city.