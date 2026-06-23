Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Author Mary H.K. Choi discusses her new novel "Pool House'" with "Bandsplain" podcast host Yasi Salek at Skylight Books.
Author Mary H.K. Choi, left, discusses her new novel “Pool House’” with “Bandsplain” podcast host Yasi Salek at Skylight Books.
(Maddie Connors)
Books

L.A.’s literary summer is officially lit: 15 events and readings to check out

By Maddie Connors

At the beginning of Mary H.K. Choi’s wildly entertaining presentation for her new novel “Pool House’” at Skylight Books, she reveals she won’t be reading.

“Readings are boring,” she says, tapping her Prada loafers. “It’s like you’re watching someone else play video games.”

Instead, she and Yasi Salek, host of the hit podcast “Bandsplain,” spend the evening riffing on literature, coolness, autism diagnoses and a literary perennial: unrelenting pain.

“How is your mother wound?” Salek asks in her signature vocal fry most often heard ad-libbing about the band Weezer. Salek reveals she is in Jungian therapy, adding, “What Carl says, goes.”

Advertisement

Throughout the discussion, Choi describes her novel as a challenging read — calling it a “gross, decaying meat soup.” She jokes that her career as an author feels like a “Make-A-Wish Foundation wish,” bewildered by any attention her work has garnered. Yet dozens of eager readers have packed into the independent bookstore, spilling into the aisles with copies of the novel balanced on their laps.

“Publishing is so slow, it’s like giving birth to a lawn chair,” Choi remarks. Later, she professes tedium with the resurgence of an alt-lit scene.

“Don’t you find that everyone has to be cool right now? Why is everyone so cool?” Choi asks Salek.

Let’s be clear: Salek and Choi are very cool. Salek sits cross-legged, dressed in all black, with a heart tattoo on her forearm that reads “books.” Before “Pool House,” Choi authored three New York Times bestselling novels. Salek recounts dropping out of her MFA program at Bennington College in 2020 to start what would become a cult-classic podcast.

Advertisement
Book-themed sugar cookies sold at a past Little Literary Fair at Hauser & Wirth.
Book-themed sugar cookies sold at a past Little Literary Fair at Hauser & Wirth.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

“I love that you started a podcast instead of getting an MFA,” Choi replies.

Like Skylight Books, independent bookstores across Los Angeles have become gathering places for readers and writers alike. Authors ranging from household names to debut novelists regularly draw enthusiastic crowds. Increasingly, bookstores are functioning not only as retail spaces but as community hubs.

Julian Castronovo reads at a Factory Made 2 on March 31, 2023.

Lifestyle

L.A.’s guerrilla readings are invading parking lots and cemeteries

Nearly every night in L.A., literary pop-ups are taking place in unexpected spots like vacant lots, living rooms, rooftops and outside a carnicería.

A few blocks from Echo Park Lake, local favorite A Good Used Book has transformed Sunday mornings into one of the neighborhood’s liveliest recurring gatherings. Visitors browse used books while enjoying charcoal portraits, handmade jewelry and Hawaiian shaved ice. Buy a book and you might even end up on the store’s coveted Instagram Story — the hottest plug in town.

“It feels like in a city as big as Los Angeles, books are still underrepresented. So there’s a lot of room to grow, and that’s exciting,” says Chris Capizzi, who founded the bookstore in 2017.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Review of Books hosted its annual Little Literary Fair at SCI-Arc, drawing hundreds to literary panels and workshops on zine-making, publishing and finding an agent. Vendors from across California filled the space, representing independent presses, bookstores and literary magazines.

“I find writers based [in the L.A. area] to be socially incisive in equal measure as being experimental, innovative and just fun,” says Emily VanKoughnett, the events director at the Los Angeles Review of Books. “I love the L.A. lit scene because it invites people to explore pockets of the city and connect over writing.”

This summer, literary events across Los Angeles are continuing to draw readers into bookstores, community spaces and alternative venues alike. The city’s literary scene remains as weird, profane and sentimental as ever.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Entertainment

Health

Other

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

'Too LA: Letters Never Sent (But Some Were)': A Celebration of Eve Babitz at Book Soup — 7 p.m. June 24

West Hollywood General
Funny, punchy and poetic, Eve Babitz’s letters to friends, enemies and ex-lovers finally see the light of day in a newly published collection edited by Lili Anolik. Book Soup has graciously organized an evening celebrating her work, with letters read aloud by California literary stars including Matthew Spector, Chiara Towne and others. Come for the gossip; stay for the heartfelt declarations of ambition, humility and love for the city.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Triptych at Stories Books & Cafe — 7 p.m. June 24

Echo Park Literary Reading
For the eighth installment of her reading series, Shy Watson returns with “Triptych.” Watson, currently a PhD candidate at USC, invites six readers each month to perform prose and poetry. Among the featured readers is Johanna Stone, whom literary fans may recognize as an editor of the Big One, an L.A.-based literary magazine.
Show more Show less
Route Details

'Skulls & Stairs': A Reading Series at Beyond Baroque — 7:30 p.m. June 25

Venice Performing Arts Theater
Located in the original Venice City Hall building, “Skulls & Stairs” is a reading series with a punk-rock and goth flair. Beyond Baroque is considered one of the premier venues for avant-garde literary events in Venice, hosting readings and workshops as eccentric and experimental as the beloved beach-side neighborhood itself.
Show more Show less
Route Details

An Evening With Danny McBride at the Ann and Jerry Moss Theater — 7:30 p.m. June 25

Harvard Heights Performing Arts Theater
Danny McBride — the acclaimed comedic actor behind “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones” — has entered the literary conversation. With his short story collection, “Thrilling Tales of Modern Men,” McBride brings the same brand of outlandish masculinity and buffoonery that defines his comedy to the page. Join him at the Ann and Jerry Moss Theater as he discusses his literary debut.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

An Evening of Poetry at Heavy Manners Library — 7 p.m. June 26

Echo Park Literary Reading
Heavy Manners, a library and community space in Echo Park, hosts a good old-fashioned poetry reading featuring some of the biggest names in the local poetry scene, including Candace Hansen, Violetta Balkoff and Daryl Gussin. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the library.
Route Details

Sophia Benoit presents 'The Very Definition of Love' at the Ripped Bodice — 7 p.m. June 26

Palms Literary Reading
L.A.’s Sophia Benoit — a sex and relationships columnist at Bustle —transforms her keen eye for romance into a debut novel. Expect a classic love story that echoes the Regency-era tales of lust and heartbreak, updated with Benoit’s contemporary wit and perspective. The novel has been named one of the most anticipated romances of 2026 by several publications, including Marie Claire and Women’s World.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Jeremy Atherton Lin discusses 'Deep House: The Gayest Love Story Ever Told' at Vroman's — 2 p.m. June 27

Pasadena Book Store
Jeremy Atherton Lin, known for his poignant and incisive writing about gay life, returns with “Deep House.” At Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, he will discuss his deeply personal memoir of marriage, politics and equality. The book promises the same thought-provoking insights and compelling storytelling that readers admired in his previous work. He will be joined in conversation by L.A. novelist Rasheed Newson.
Show more Show less
Route Details

'Something Else?' Reading Series x Current Jam at Porter Street Studios — 8 p.m. June 27

Downtown L.A. Event venue
Back for its third installment, “Something Else?” is a reading series in which performers are asked to read a piece and then do “something else.” This often takes the form of a prop, costume, musical accompaniment or additional performer. Whatever shape it takes, the series consistently delivers surprises and delights. The event is hosted by Sarah Dealy and produced in collaboration with the literary magazine Current Jam.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

P.C. Verrone discusses and signs 'Rabbit, Fox, Tar: A Novel' at Diesel, a Bookstore — 6:30 p.m. July 2

Santa Monica General
Hosted at Brentwood-based Diesel, a Bookstore, P.C. Verrone discusses his new novel, “Rabbit, Fox, Tar.” Inspired by Black American folklore, the work of magical realism follows a young Black woman as she navigates a complex and transformative journey. An accomplished playwright and author, Verrone explores difficult truths about race, community and memory in this ambitious work.
Show more Show less
Route Details

'The Revelation of Dionne Daphne' with Mara Brock Akil at the California African American Museum — 7 p.m. July 9

Exposition Park Museum
Hosted by the community hub and bookstore Reparations Club, the multi-hyphenate TV producer-writer-showrunner Mara Brock Akil presents her debut novel, “The Revelation of Dionne Daphne.” The story follows a beauty editor in New York City whose life is upended by a revelation that forces her to take a road trip with a stranger. Akil will be joined in conversation by Elaine Welteroth, former editor in chief of Teen Vogue.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Allie Rowbottom presents 'Lovers XXX' with Chelsea Bieker at Skylight Books — 7 p.m. July 10

Los Feliz Literary Reading
Allie Rowbottom returns with her buzziest novel yet, set in the neon-lit world of Los Angeles’ 1980s adult film industry. Already earning rave reviews, “Lovers XXX” explores ambition, desire and reinvention against a uniquely Californian backdrop. Rowbottom will discuss the novel at Skylight Books alongside author Chelsea Bieker.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Non-Fiction Book Club: 'Strangers' by Belle Burden at Good Girl Books — 7 p.m. July 15

Mar Vista Book Store
Located in Mar Vista, the newly opened, woman-owned Good Girl Books aims to serve as both a bookstore and community gathering space. This month’s nonfiction book club selection is Belle Burden’s buzzy bestseller “Strangers,” a candid account of divorce and its aftermath.
Route Details
Advertisement

Amy Chozick in Conversation with Jessica Yellin at Zibby’s Bookstore — 7 p.m. Aug. 2

Santa Monica Book Store
Hosted at Zibby’s Bookshop, this event celebrates Amy Chozick’s debut novel, “With Friends Like You.” The thriller follows a woman searching for her missing college roommate. Before turning to fiction, Chozick worked as a journalist and wrote the memoir “Chasing Hillary,” which dives into covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Show more Show less
Route Details

'Recital Bilingual' at Stories Books & Cafe — 7 p.m. Aug. 2

Echo Park Comedy Club
Held at Stories Books & Cafe in Echo Park, “Recital Bilingual” is a multilingual reading featuring prose and poetry from writers including Lizbeth Bárcena, Cartoon Distortion and others. The event joins a vibrant lineup of independent literary programs regularly hosted by the bookstore.
Route Details

Reading with Claire Hopple at Stories Books & Cafe — 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Echo Park Literary Reading
Claire Hopple, author of seven books, hosts a reading at Stories Books & Cafe in Echo Park. She will be joined by fellow writers from the local literary community, including Brittany Menjivar of Car Crash Collective and fiction writer Ben Loory.
Route Details

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement