Poet Mary Bryce on stage during Electric Blue: Hypersphere.
Poet Mary Bryce on stage during Electric Blue: Hypersphere.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Books

Where to find L.A.’s lit scene this winter: 11 reading events worth the drive

By Maddie Connors

It’s a Friday night in Chinatown. In the Asian Center, storefronts are closed, their neon signs still buzzing in the rain. Upstairs, lively chatter echoes from the Bel Ami Gallery. Inside, under red lights, the monthly series This Friday hosts a reading. On each table, a spread of challah and wine glows in candlelight.

“Jane just needed to write something that felt like talking to a hot, crazy person very far away,” fiction writer Anna Dorn reads aloud. The mischievous line prompts smirks from the audience. Her delivery is playful, sharp and wildly entertaining. For a brief moment, she is the “hot crazy person very far away.”

Hosted by Ruby Zuckerman and Evan Laffer, This Friday is touted as a “nondenominational Sabbath.” The literary event is secular, but centers on Jewish values. “Jewish tradition of art and culture isn’t about being Jewish — it’s about arts and culture,” Laffer says.

Zuckerman, a fiction writer, and Laffer, a poet and host of the Jokermen podcast, met on the literary reading circuit. This Friday was born when the friends “wanted to fill a hole in the ecosystem — something less stuffy than a bookstore reading, but still felt like a party,” Zuckerman says.

The series is one of many readings that have emerged across the city. The events often take place in unorthodox venues — bars, backyards, restaurants and art galleries — and are crowded with young, curious audience members, often with cigarettes in hand.

For many, readings have become the antidote to a nightlife scene weary of Hinge dating and heavy alcohol consumption. The scene offers community: space for readers and writers to mingle, listen and be absorbed by prose.

“I was interested in writing, loved reading and didn’t have any friends that had those things in common,” Zuckerman says. “I just started going to readings — at Stories Books, Casual Encounters — and very quickly was able to find community in a way.”

Woman holding a mic and book performing at a reading.
Halleta Alemu onstage as host of Electric Blue: Hypersphere.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Molly Lambert, a writer and host of the reading series Jazz Roulette, is grateful for the city’s newfound literary appetite. “I think people are still excited to gather again in person. There’s a literary chic thing happening that I am all for,” says Lambert.

According to Lambert, in the literary scene, one can also avoid some of the climbing and striving that runs rampant in Hollywood. “In L.A., all the psychos are trying to write film and TV, so everybody who’s trying to write anything else is more chill.”

Audience members during a reading event.
Audience members during Electric Blue: Hypersphere, an immersive reading experience.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Independent bookstores are still home to traditional readings, often boasting celebrity authors. Book Soup in West Hollywood has been hosting readings for decades, showcasing iconic authors like Hunter S. Thompson and Joan Didion. “Book Soup programming has an eye toward representing our store as a literary oasis in a town run by movies and music,” says Adam Messinger, assistant promo director at Book Soup. The legendary bookstore just celebrated its 50th anniversary. “At a Book Soup reading, you can expect to see Hollywood in all of its glitz, glamour and tattered gowns reflected back at you.”

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Below is a list of readings happening this winter across the city, from independent bookstores to sleepy bars and backrooms hosted by a diverse roster of talent from seasoned writers to experimental poets.

Casual Encounterz at Giovanni’s Room (Dec. 9)

Hancock Park Literary Reading
In recent years, Casual Encounterz has become a tentpole of the literary scene in Los Angeles, gaining a cult following at galleries, backyards and house parties. Started by writer Sammy Loren, the flashy reading series has featured performances by Chris Kraus and Rachel Kushner. Come for the reading, stay for the party.
“Little Movements” with Lauren Morrow and Dominique Clayton at Reparations Club (Dec. 11)

West Adams Literary Reading
At a small independent bookstore showcasing African American authors, writers Lauren Morrow and Dominique Clayton will discuss Morrow’s novel “Little Movements” (Random House). The Black-owned bookstore offers literary programming and discussion throughout the month.
The Downpour at Bar Covell (Dec. 16)

East Hollywood Literary Reading
Hosted by Cecilia Fairchild, Sam Bianchini and Ren Martinez, Downpour is an intimate reading series in the side room of the Los Feliz wine bar Covell. Each month, the hosts curate performances and readings, occasionally set to music. One of its organizers, Fairchild, describes it as “cozy and also completely unpredictable.” Think “a smoke-filled basement beatnik nightclub,” Fairchild says.
Confessions at Bar Henry (Dec. 18)

Echo Park Literary Reading
Hosted by Bennington MFA grads Alyson Zetta-Williams and Emma Estrada, this intimate reading showcases poets, fiction writers and nonfiction writers. Zetta-Williams describes the series as “where sacred meets profane.”
Madeline Cash presents "Lost Lambs” at Skylight Books (Jan. 14)

Los Feliz Literary Reading
Madeline Cash, a co-founder of the Gen Z literary publication Forever Magazine, presents her new novel, “Lost Lambs” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), at Skylight Books. The book explores family dysfunction with early praise from writers like Lena Dunham and Leslie Jamison.
Emma R. Alban's “Like in Love With You” at the Ripped Bodice (Jan. 16)

Palms Literary Reading
The romance fantasy genre has exploded in popularity in recent years. Culver City’s romance-focused bookstore, the Ripped Bodice, hosts a slate of romance novel discussions and readings, including an appearance by Emma R. Alban ahead of her new historical romance, “Like in Love With You” (Avon).
Jazz Roulette at Stories Books (Jan. 25)

Echo Park Literary Reading
Hosted by writer and JennaWorld podcast host Molly Lambert, Jazz Roulette is a curated lineup of writers and artists on the patio of Stories Books in Echo Park. The lineups are as eccentric and dynamic as Lambert’s writing subjects.
Sean Mortimer and Michelle Steilen discuss “Misfits: A Survival Guide” at Book Soup (Jan. 28)

West Hollywood Literary Reading
At the iconic West Hollywood bookstore known for its celebrity author events, skateboarder-turned-writer Sean Mortimer will discuss his book “Misfits: A Survival Guide” (Ballantine Books), which celebrates misfits from his life, including Tony Hawk. “We love to bring in everyone from first-time authors to high-flying rock ’n’ rollers and everyone in between,” says Adam Messinger, the assistant promo director.
Show more Show less
Triptych at Stories Books (Feb. 27)

Echo Park Literary Reading
Triptych is a new reading series that regularly features a trio of scribes from fiction writers to screenwriters and poets. The event is hosted on the patio of Stories Books on the last Friday of every month. Expect a hangout afterwards bursting with bookish creatives.
