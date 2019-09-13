L.A. Times Book Club selects Julie Andrews’ ‘Home Work’

The Los Angeles Times Book Club has announced its latest selection: “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years” by Julie Andrews.

The actress, singer, author and star of iconic Hollywood and Broadway productions will join readers on Nov. 18 at the Orpheum Theatre. Andrews will be in conversation about “Home Work” with The Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Mary McNamara.

The book, scheduled to be released Oct. 15, details Andrews’ transformation from traveling performer to movie star, starting with her breakthrough Disney role as “Mary Poppins.” Andrews wrote “Home Work” with daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. It’s a sequel to “Home,” her 2008 bestseller detailing a difficult childhood growing up in England and early years on the vaudeville stage.

The Nov. 18 event, hosted by the book club and the Times Ideas Exchange, begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket information will be coming soon.

Julie Andrews' new memoir, "Home Work." (Hachette Books)

On Oct. 21, the L.A. Times Book Club welcomes Michael Connelly in conversation with Times reporter Jeffrey Fleishman about “The Night Fire,” the latest novel featuring detectives Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard.

On Tuesday night, actor and author George Takei joined Times readers at the Montalban Theatre to talk about “They Called Us Enemy,” a graphic memoir about childhood years in Japanese American internment camps during World War II.

