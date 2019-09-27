5 essential book events for the week ahead. Karaoke included

From community storytelling to biography and history talks, this week’s book events investigate what it means to reckon with the past and prepare for the future. There’s also karaoke.

Here’s the rundown for the week ahead:

Los Angeles Libros Festival

This family-friendly, bilingual book festival celebrates stories and music from Latin America. Hosted by the Los Angeles Public Library, LA librería and Reforma, the lineup includes authors Laura Lacámara, Yesika Salgado, Naibe Reynoso, Alonso Núñez and many more. Events and readings cater to every reader, from toddlers to seniors, and aim to “engage and inspire current and future generations of bilingual Angelenos.”

11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Library, 630 West 5th St., Los Angeles. Free.

Lambda Litfest

Musical artists and identical twins Tegan and Sara will read from their new memoir “High School,” followed by readings and performances by Danez Smith, Tommy Pico, Myriam Gurba, Dynasty Handbag (Jibz Cameron) and more. The third annual Lambda Litfest, “All the Feelings: A Celebration of Queer Emotion,” is a weeklong celebration that culminates in the main day of celebration on Sept. 28. Browse books and merchandise from Skylight Books, Book Show and A Love Bizarre plus stick around for karaoke. (Currently the day’s events are fully reserved, but you may join the official waitlist.)

11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St., Los Angeles. Free.

The definitive biography of Susan Sontag

In his review of Benjamin Moser’s new book, “Sontag: Her Life and Work,” Alexander Chee notes that “her biography must also be something of an intellectual and political history of the 20th century United States.” Moser’s book is based on Sontag’s archives and pulls in hundreds of interviews with her contemporaries. Moser brings “Sontag” to Skylight on Monday.

7:30 p.m. Monday at Skylight Books, 1818 N Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. Free.

Robert Iger’s ride

Chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger knows a thing or two about business. Under his leadership the media company acquired Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox; he also took home a $65.6 million annual pay package. Iger will discuss his new book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” with Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer at Live Talks Los Angeles.

8 p.m. Tuesday at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. From $22.50.

Learning from our past

In her new book, “Learning From the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil,” Susan Neiman examines how a country can confront — and atone for — its violent history. (She also has written about reparations for The Times.) On Tuesday, Neiman will discuss this topic with UCLA professor and “What Is Slavery?” author Brenda Stevenson. Their talk is part of the museum’s 400 Years of Inequality programming, which commemorates the anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans to America in 1619.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Free.