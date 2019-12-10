For your commute consideration: The Trump impeachment report on audiobook

The House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has spurred investigations, reports, hearings, late-night TV bits, articles and now ... audiobooks?

The House Intelligence Committee’s report on its investigation into Trump and his infamous call with Ukraine is officially available in audiobook format, Penguin Random House audio publishing announced Tuesday.

The 11-hour, 35-minute track features a variety of narrators, including voice actors P.J. Ochlan, Brittany Pressley, Cassandra Campbell and Rob Shapiro, as well as an introduction from Pulitzer Prize–winning author and presidential biographer Jon Meacham.

The report details the committee’s findings from its probe into the president’s conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, during which he asked Zelensky to launch an investigation into his political opponent, Joe Biden, while withholding military aid from the country. The audio version is filed under “Political Science — Corruption & Misconduct” on the Penguin Random House audio site.

The document highlights several key players who emerged during the impeachment process, including Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, in an effort to determine whether the president attempted to “use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

Alternative ways of presenting official government documents have become popular in the Trump era. Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election,” for example, inspired multiple theater productions across the country, featuring live readings of the investigation into whether Trump’s team elicited assistance from Russia in order to win the last presidential election.

Hollywood actors got in on the drama as well, participating in a splashy “The Mueller Report Read-a-Thon” at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, where Frances Fisher, Alfred Molina and dozens of others took turns, relay-style, reading 10-minute sections of the piece. In June, Robert De Niro, Stephen King, Martin Sheen, Laurence Fishburne and more stars teamed up for a video breakdown of Mueller’s findings, which went viral on social media.

It appears the committee’s impeachment investigation is the new Mueller report, and it’s available for $9.99 on Apple Books, Audible, Audiobooks.com, Google Play and Libro.fm.