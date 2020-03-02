Steph Cha and Joe Ide talk noir with the L.A. Times Book Club

Authors Steph Cha and Joe Ide will join the Los Angeles Times Book Club on March 30 for an evening of new L.A. noir in Long Beach.

Cha is the author of “ Your House Will Pay,” a bestselling crime novel that shifts between 1990s and present-day Los Angeles.

“It’s a timely book that showcases two cultures and two families forced to confront injustice, enduring anger and profound loss,” says reviewer Janet Kinosian.

“Your House Will Pay” by Steph Cha; “Hi Five” by Joe Ide. (Ecco / Mulholland Books)

Ide has just published “Hi Five,” the fourth mystery in a series featuring private eye Isaiah Quintabe. He’s known as IQ.

“Joe Ide grew up 1960s Los Angeles with two generations of his Japanese family in the East Adams neighborhood,” says Paula L. Woods in a Times review. “The characters and cadences of Ide’s childhood — and his self-professed love for Sherlock Holmes mysteries — have found their way into his engrossing crime series.”

Cha and Ide will be conversation with Times reporter Maria L. La Ganga at the Art Theatre in Long Beach on March 30. More info: latimes.com/bookclub.

