BookExpo postponed amid coronavirus concerns

As dozens of major events are being canceled or postponed globally over concerns of the novel coronavirus, the largest book trade conference in the U.S. is no exception.

On Thursday, BookExpo, UnBound and BookCon were rescheduled from their May date to July 22-26 at the Javits Center in New York City.

“Following the guidance of health officials, we are now complying with the State’s request that large gatherings be postponed to ensure the well-being of everyone involved with our event,” wrote event director Jennifer Martin in a statement.

After many hours of conversation, we have decided to postpone BookExpo, UnBound and BookCon from May to July 22-26. Our hearts go out to our entire community & every individual person and business impacted by COVID-19. Please read a message from our team: https://t.co/nCv9a3JLR7 pic.twitter.com/YP73IqXPNl — BookExpo (@BookExpoAmerica) March 19, 2020

“Our hearts go out to our entire community, every individual person and business impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you who rely on and look forward to this event each year,” Martin continued.

“From authors who have had to cancel book tours, to bookstores who have made difficult and courageous choices to keep their customers and employees safe. We stand with you and we will do everything we can in the coming weeks to highlight your work, so that as a community we can come together and support you.”

All tickets and registrations would be automatically transferred to the July dates.