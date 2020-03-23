Woody Allen’s memoir is released suddenly by a new publisher

Woody Allen’s memoir has found a new home.

After Hachette Book Group canceled its release of “Apropos of Nothing” because of widespread protests this month, Allen’s memoir was put out Monday by the independent press Arcade Publishing, according to the Associated Press.

“The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life, ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends,” Arcade announced.

Financial details for the 400-page book were not revealed, said the AP, which was first to report the release news.

According to the AP, the memoir starts off nostalgic, with Allen detailing his upbringing in New York City and his romantic affairs with Hollywood actresses. But it grows defensive as he writes about his relationship with Mia Farrow and accusations that he molested their daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child.

Hachette dropped Allen’s autobiography this month, just days after announcing an April 7 publication date. Publishing staff from Little, Brown and Co.; Orbit; Basic and other Hachette imprints staged a walkout March 5 in protest of the book and in support of vocal critics Dylan Farrow and Ronan Farrow.

“In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him,” Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver told AP in a statement.

Dylan, Allen’s adopted daughter, has alleged for years that he molested her as a child, an accusation he has repeatedly denied. Allen’s son and #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow denounced Hachette shortly after it revealed it was publishing “Apropos of Nothing.”

Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book, “Catch and Kill,” was published by Hachette imprint Little, Brown and Co.

“Apropos of Nothing” will be listed online on Monday, according to Publishers Lunch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.