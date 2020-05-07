Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Books

Andy Serkis (and maybe Gollum?) will read ‘The Hobbit’ for coronavirus charities

Celebrity Portraits by The Times | Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis will read J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” to raise money for charity.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
May 7, 2020
11:39 AM
Share

Gollum alert!

Actor and director Andy Serkis announced Thursday on Twitter that he will read all of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s novel “The Hobbit” for charity in one sitting on Friday beginning at 2 a.m. Pacific.

Serkis is known for playing the small, cave-dwelling Gollum in “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” film adaptations.

“I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written,” the actor tweeted above a photo of Gollum in front of a microphone. “Join me for a 12-hour armchair marathon reading of ‘The Hobbit’, in aid of two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.”

Advertisement

Proceeds will go to Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together, two organizations that are helping people in need during the coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom.

“From an unexpected party to the last stage, join Bilbo and me on this tale of high adventure,” wrote Serkis on the GoFundMe page. “Together we’ll face the might of the trolls, journey to the magical Rivendell, encounter the giant spiders in the labyrinths of Mirkwood, and the evil goblins living among the roots of the Misty Mountains, until we meet the dragon Smaug, and see the Battle of the Five Armies.”

A link to the livestream reading will be posted on the GoFundMe page Friday.

BooksEntertainment & ArtsMoviesCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Love a good book?

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement