Best Sellers List Sun., May 17, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

3. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

4. Writers & Lovers by Lily King (Grove Press: $27) A struggling writer in Massachusetts falls in love with two men at the same time.

Advertisement

5. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated South of the early 1960s, a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.

6. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.

7. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.

8. The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking: $28) A rebellious young woman from a wealthy family in Galilee meets 18-year-old Jesus.

Advertisement

9. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.

10. The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel (Holt: $30) The rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell, the powerful minister in the court of King Henry VIII.

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

Advertisement

2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

4. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Doubleday: $30) A midcentury American family deals with six of its 12 children being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

5. Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $33) A cookbook for preparing simple meals without stress.

Advertisement

6. Always Home by Fanny Singer (Knopf: $35) A cookbook and memoir from the daughter of famous chef Alice Waters.

7. The Wax Pack by Brad Balukjian (University of Nebraska Press: $28) A quest to find all the players from a pack of 1986 baseball cards.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23)

A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. Magnolia Table, Volume 2 by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow: $35) A cookbook from TV’s “Fixer Upper” matriarch.

Advertisement

10. Manifesto for a Moral Revolution by Jacqueline Novogratz (Holt: $27) A guide for developing sustainable solutions to poverty.

