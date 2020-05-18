Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Books

Best Sellers List Sun., May 17, 2020

By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
May 18, 2020
3:10 PM
SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction


1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

3. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

4. Writers & Lovers by Lily King (Grove Press: $27) A struggling writer in Massachusetts falls in love with two men at the same time.

5. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated South of the early 1960s, a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.

6. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.

7. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.

8. The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking: $28) A rebellious young woman from a wealthy family in Galilee meets 18-year-old Jesus.

9. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.

10. The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel (Holt: $30) The rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell, the powerful minister in the court of King Henry VIII.

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

4. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Doubleday: $30) A midcentury American family deals with six of its 12 children being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

5. Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $33) A cookbook for preparing simple meals without stress.

6. Always Home by Fanny Singer (Knopf: $35) A cookbook and memoir from the daughter of famous chef Alice Waters.

7. The Wax Pack by Brad Balukjian (University of Nebraska Press: $28) A quest to find all the players from a pack of 1986 baseball cards.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23)
A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. Magnolia Table, Volume 2 by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow: $35) A cookbook from TV’s “Fixer Upper” matriarch.

10. Manifesto for a Moral Revolution by Jacqueline Novogratz (Holt: $27) A guide for developing sustainable solutions to poverty.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) non-profit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing, and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.
