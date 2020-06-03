Bestsellers List Sun., June 7, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking: $28) A rebellious young woman from a wealthy family in Galilee meets 18-year-old Jesus.
2. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.
3. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he’d had a one-night stand.
4. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.
5. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.
6. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.
7. The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi (Mira: $27) In 1950s India, a woman who left an abusive marriage is confronted many years later by her ex-husband and a sister she never knew about.
8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) A humble night watchman fights to persuade the U.S. government to honor treaties protecting picked-over lands.
9. A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) In Catalonia, the Spanish Civil war sends a family into exile.
10. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner (Atria: $28) Former best friends are reunited when one of them plans to marry.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
3. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.
4. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) The latest research yields breathtaking results.
5. Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui (Algonquin: $27) A deep dive into what draws humans into the water.
6. The Bird Way by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin Press: $28) An overview of how birds live and think.
7. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
8. Dirt by Bill Buford (Knopf: $29) A gourmand travels to France to master the art of French cooking.
9. The Book of Eels by Patrik Svensson (Ecco: $29) Drawing from literature, science and his own studies, the author unearths the mysteries of eels.
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
Paperback fiction
1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)
4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
6. Rules for Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin: $17)
7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)
8. The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $18)
9. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger (Atria: $17)
10. News of the World by Paulette Jiles (Morrow: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
2. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
3. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)
4. The Pioneers by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster: $18)
5. Bad Blood by John Carreyrou (Vintage: $17)
6. On Grand Strategy by John Lewis Gaddis (Penguin: $18)
7. Discovering Griffith Park: A Local’s Guide by Casey Schreiner (Mountaineers: $19)
8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $18)
9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
10. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)