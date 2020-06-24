Bestsellers List Sun., June 28, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

3. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of executing a terrorist attack on a train because of a careless comment on social media.

4. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

5. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated South of the early 1960s a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.

6. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he’d had a one-night stand.

7. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The aftermath of a shooting at a housing project in 1960s Brooklyn.

8. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

9. Devolution by Max Brooks (Del Rey: $28) A woman’s journal recounts a bloody confrontation between humans and Bigfoot following a volcanic eruption in the Pacific Northwest.

10. The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit: $28) Five New Yorkers come together to defend their city from an ancient evil spreading across the country and the world.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

3. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall (Viking: $26) A collection of essays critical of the feminist movement for overlooking a large segment of the population.

4. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of black male life.

5. Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams (Holt: $28) A call to end voter suppression and empower the people.

6. What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $35) The expert details the lives of birds.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $30) Examples of miscommunication explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

10. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Doubleday: $30) A midcentury American family deals with six of its 12 children being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Paperback fiction

1. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

5. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $15)

6. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $18)

7. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones (Algonquin: $17)

8. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)

9. Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor: $16)

10. Beloved by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

3. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

4. Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

5. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

6. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

8. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde (Crossing: $17)

9. Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson (One World: $17)

10. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

