Bestsellers List Sunday, July 5, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he had a one-night stand.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

4. Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press : $27) A recently widowed woman finds a clue to a possible murder while walking her dog.

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family’s history rooted in Vietnam.

6. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of a terrorist attack on a train because of a careless comment on social media.

7. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.

8. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

9. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $26) A young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a connection that threatens to undo them both.

10. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated South of the early 1960s, a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

2. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster: $33) The former National Security Advisor offers a detailed account of his time in the Trump administration.

3. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.

4. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of black male life.

7. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

8. Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams (Holt: $28) A call to end voter suppression and empower the people.

9. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.

10. Countdown 1945 by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader: $30) The Fox News anchor recounts events from the 116 days that led up to Hiroshima.

Paperback fiction

1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

2. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

3. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

4. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $16)

7. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

8. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat: $17)

9. Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor: $16)

10. The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

2. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

3. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

4. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury: $18)

5. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

6. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

7. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

8. Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson (One World: $17)

9. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

10. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)