Bestsellers List Sun., July 12, 2020

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

4. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $27) A woman with Asian and white parents is attracted to two men, one Asian, one white.

5. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The aftermath of a shooting at a housing project in 1960s Brooklyn.

6. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $26) A young Black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a connection that threatens to undo them both.

7. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

8. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $28) A gifted young man with mysterious powers becomes part of a war between slavers and the enslaved.

9. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he had a one-night stand.

10. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of a terrorist attack on a train because of a careless comment on social media.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

2. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.

3. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.

4. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster: $33) The former National Security Advisor offers a detailed account of his time in the Trump administration.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

7. I’m Still Here by Austin Channing Brown (Convergent: $25) A Black woman writes about growing up in a white American culture.

8. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Viking: $26) A collection of essays critical of the feminist movement for overlooking a large segment of the population.

9. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $27) An Asian American writer explores aspects of racism in America.

10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

Paperback fiction

1. Beloved by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $16)

2. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

5. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat: $17)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

8. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $16)

9. Trust Exercise by Susan Choi (Holt: $16)

10. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press: $16)

2. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

3. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

4. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

5. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

6. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

7. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)

8. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Daniel Tatum (Basic Books: $19)

9. Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson (One World: $17)

10. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)