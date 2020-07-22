Bestsellers List Sun., July 26, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
3. Peace Talks by Jim Butcher (Ace: $28) The latest entry in the Harry Dresden wizard series.
4. The Order by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) Art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon returns to investigate the mysterious death of the Pope.
5. Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell (Random House: $30) The rise and fall of a rock band in late-’60s London.
6. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $27) A woman with Asian and white parents is attracted to two men, one Asian, one white.
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
8. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he had a one-night stand.
9. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $28) The spouse of a presidential frontrunner carried on a secret love affair for decades.
10. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of a terrorist attack because of a careless comment on social media.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump, PhD (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Donald Trump.
3. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster: $33) The former National Security Advisor offers a detailed account of his time in the Trump administration.
4. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
6. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.
7. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.
8. A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir by Colin Jost (Crown: $27) The “Saturday Night Live” head writer’s memoir.
9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
10. Big Friendship by Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster: $26) The hosts of the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend” chronicle their relationship.
Paperback fiction
1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
3. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
4. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)
5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
6. Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
7. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat: $17)
8. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $15)
9. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Carey Pietsch (Illus.), (First Second: $20)
10. Exhalation by Ted Chiang (Vintage: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
2. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
3. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)
4. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)
5. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
7. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)
8. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)
9. Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow (Penguin: $22)
10. The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom (Grove: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.