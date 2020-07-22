Bestsellers List Sun., July 26, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

3. Peace Talks by Jim Butcher (Ace: $28) The latest entry in the Harry Dresden wizard series.

4. The Order by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) Art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon returns to investigate the mysterious death of the Pope.

5. Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell (Random House: $30) The rise and fall of a rock band in late-’60s London.

6. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $27) A woman with Asian and white parents is attracted to two men, one Asian, one white.

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

8. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he had a one-night stand.

9. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $28) The spouse of a presidential frontrunner carried on a secret love affair for decades.

10. A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $26) A Muslim girl from the slums is accused of a terrorist attack because of a careless comment on social media.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump, PhD (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Donald Trump.

3. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster: $33) The former National Security Advisor offers a detailed account of his time in the Trump administration.

4. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.

7. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.

8. A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir by Colin Jost (Crown: $27) The “Saturday Night Live” head writer’s memoir.

9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

10. Big Friendship by Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster: $26) The hosts of the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend” chronicle their relationship.

Paperback fiction

1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

3. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

4. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)

5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

6. Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat: $17)

8. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $15)

9. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Carey Pietsch (Illus.), (First Second: $20)

10. Exhalation by Ted Chiang (Vintage: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

2. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

3. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

4. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

5. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

7. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

8. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)

9. Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow (Penguin: $22)

10. The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom (Grove: $17)