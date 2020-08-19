Bestsellers List Sun., Aug. 23, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Advertisement

4. Luster by Raven Leilani (FSG: $26) A young Black woman in New York City has an affair with a married man who has an open marriage and an adopted Black daughter.

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

6. Axiom’s End by Lindsay Ellis (St. Martin’s: $28) An alternative history set in 2007, when an extraterrestrial presence on Earth has been hidden for decades.

7. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.

Advertisement

8. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

9. Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron: $27) As the environment collapses, a woman is on a quest to find the world’s last flock of Arctic terns.

10. The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi (Riverhead: $27) The story of the short life of a young Nigerian man exploring gender fluidity.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.

Advertisement

3. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

5. Evil Geniuses by Kurt Andersen (Random House: $30) How the U.S. has turned its back on the New Deal.

6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

Advertisement

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

8. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.

9. Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand (Dey Street: $28) The story of royal couple Harry and Meghan, their romance and the decision to step back from royal duties.

10. Live Free or Die by Sean Hannity (Threshold: $30) The top-rated Fox News host makes the case for a 2020 Republican election victory.

Paperback fiction

1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

Advertisement

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

3. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)

4. The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook: $17)

5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

Advertisement

6. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $16)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

8. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern (Anchor: $17)

9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman (Penguin: $16)

Advertisement

10. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

2. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

3. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

4. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

Advertisement

5. 10,000 Steps a Day in L.A.: 57 Walking Adventures by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica: $20)

6. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan: $10)

7. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

Advertisement

9. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

10. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

