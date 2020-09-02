Bestsellers List Sun., Sept. 6, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Luster by Raven Leilani (FSG: $26) A young Black woman in New York City has an affair with a married man who has an open marriage and an adopted Black daughter.
4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.
5. The Order by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) Art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon returns to investigate the mysterious death of the pope.
6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) The lives of a brother and sister are changed when a stepmother enters their family.
9. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $26) A young Black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a connection that threatens to undo them both.
10. Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $27) As the environment collapses a woman is on a quest to find the world’s last flock of Arctic terns.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
4. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
5. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.
6. Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H is for Hawk.”
7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
8. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
9. Hoax by Brian Stelter (Atria: $28) The CNN anchor details the relationship between President Trump and Fox News.
10. Evil Geniuses by Kurt Andersen (Random House: $30) An account of the systemic dismantling of the economic and cultural foundations of America’s middle class.
Paperback fiction
1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)
4. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
6. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)
7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
9. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)
10. Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
2. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
3. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
4. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
5. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)
6. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
7. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
8. 10,000 Steps a Day in L.A. by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica: $20)
9. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
10. Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)
