Bestsellers List Sun., Sept. 6, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Luster by Raven Leilani (FSG: $26) A young Black woman in New York City has an affair with a married man who has an open marriage and an adopted Black daughter.

4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.

5. The Order by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) Art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon returns to investigate the mysterious death of the pope.

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) The lives of a brother and sister are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

9. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $26) A young Black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a connection that threatens to undo them both.

10. Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $27) As the environment collapses a woman is on a quest to find the world’s last flock of Arctic terns.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.

3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

4. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

5. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.

6. Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H is for Hawk.”

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

8. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

9. Hoax by Brian Stelter (Atria: $28) The CNN anchor details the relationship between President Trump and Fox News.

10. Evil Geniuses by Kurt Andersen (Random House: $30) An account of the systemic dismantling of the economic and cultural foundations of America’s middle class.

Paperback fiction

1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)

4. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

6. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

9. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)

10. Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

2. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

3. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

4. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

5. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

6. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

7. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

8. 10,000 Steps a Day in L.A. by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica: $20)

9. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

10. Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

