Bestsellers List Sun., Sept. 20, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

2. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.

3. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.

Advertisement

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

6. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.

7. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

Advertisement

9. One by One by Ruth Ware (Gallery: $28) Co-workers get snowed in while on a team-building mountain retreat.

10. What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez (Riverhead: $26) A woman listens as various people open up about their lives in a series of encounters.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Disloyal: A Memoir by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse: $33) A tell-all from President Trump’s former lawyer-fixer.

2. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

Advertisement

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

5. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

6. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.

7. Vesper Flights by Helen MacDonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H Is for Hawk.”

Advertisement

8. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery: $28) A tell-all book from a former longtime friend of the first lady.

9. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

Paperback fiction

1. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

2. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

Advertisement

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson (Ecco: $17)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)

Advertisement

7. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove: $17)

8. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks: $16)

9. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

Advertisement

2. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

Advertisement

6. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

7. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara (Harper Perennial: $18)

8. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

9. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

Advertisement

10. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)