Bestsellers List Sun., Nov. 1, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”
4. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
5. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.
6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
7. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
9. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.
10. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”
6. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a book that illuminates how racism works.
7. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.
8. The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) Writers from the “99% Invisible” podcast explore hidden design elements in urban environments.
9. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster: $35) A compilation of the comic’s favorite jokes, bits and routines from his five decades in comedy.
10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.) (Simon & Schuster: $38) The chef demystifies the four elements of good cooking.
Paperback fiction
1. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
5. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
7. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
8. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)
9. There There by Tommy Orange (Vintage: $16)
10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
3. Welcoming the Unwelcome by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $17)
4. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
5. Dear Girls by Ali Wong (Random House: $18)
6. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
10. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.