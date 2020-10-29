Bestsellers List Sun., Nov. 1, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”

4. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

5. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

7. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

9. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.

10. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

5. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”

6. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a book that illuminates how racism works.

7. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.

8. The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) Writers from the “99% Invisible” podcast explore hidden design elements in urban environments.

9. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster: $35) A compilation of the comic’s favorite jokes, bits and routines from his five decades in comedy.

10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.) (Simon & Schuster: $38) The chef demystifies the four elements of good cooking.

Paperback fiction

1. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

5. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)

6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

7. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)

8. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)

9. There There by Tommy Orange (Vintage: $16)

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

3. Welcoming the Unwelcome by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $17)

4. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

5. Dear Girls by Ali Wong (Random House: $18)

6. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

10. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

