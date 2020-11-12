Bestsellers List Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
2. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.
3. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $27) The long-awaited follow-up to “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell.”
4. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.
5. The Cold Millions by Jess Walter (Harper: $29) Two brothers in early 20th century Spokane, Wash., see different paths to prosperity.
6. The Sentinel by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte: $29) The latest Jack Reacher novel is set in Nashville.
7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
8. Memorial by Bryan Washington (Riverhead: $27) A gay couple in Houston are separated by events and learn about themselves and their families.
9. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.
2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
6. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster: $35) A compilation of the comic’s favorite jokes, bits and routines from his five decades in comedy.
7. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
8. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
10. Vesper Flights by Helen MacDonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H Is for Hawk.”
Paperback fiction
1. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
2. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $17)
5. The Topeka School by Ben Lerner (Picador: $17)
6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
8. The Long Call by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur: $17)
9. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
10. Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson (Ecco: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
3. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
4. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
5. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
8. Burnout by Emily Nagoski, Amelia Nagoski (Ballantine: $17)
9. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
