Bestsellers List Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

2. Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson (Tor: $35) The latest installment of “The Stormlight Archive” series.

3. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

4. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

5. The Archer by Paulo Coelho (Knopf: $21) A retired master of the bow and arrow takes on a young protégé.

6. Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz (Harper: $29) Retired mystery publisher Susan Ryeland solves another real-life mystery with the help of a fictional detective.

7. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.

8. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.

9. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

10. Memorial by Bryan Washington (Riverhead: $27) A gay couple in Houston are separated by events and learn about themselves and their families.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

4. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

5. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.

6. One Life by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin: $27) A memoir from the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup women’s soccer champion and activist.

7. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

8. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”

9. Believe in People by Charles Koch, Brian Hooks (St. Martin’s: $30) A guide to confronting life’s biggest problems from a successful businessman and a dedicated philanthropist.

10. Obama: An Intimate Portrait by Pete Souza (Little, Brown: $50) A visual account of the 44th president’s two terms in office from the White House photographer.

Paperback fiction

1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

2. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

3. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. Devotions by Mary Oliver (Penguin: $20)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

9. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)

10. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

4. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents by Pete Souza (Voracious: $20)

5. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

6. Discovering Griffith Park by Casey Schreiner (Mountaineers: $19)

7. Sapiens: A Graphic History by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $26)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)