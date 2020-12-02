Bestsellers List Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

5. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.

6. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

8. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

9. Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson (Tor: $35) The latest installment of “The Stormlight Archive.”

10. The Archer by Paulo Coelho (Knopf: $21) A retired master of the bow and arrow takes on a young protégé.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.

4. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

7. One Life by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin Press: $27) A memoir from the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup women’s soccer champion and activist.

8. Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle: $50) An autobiography from the singer-songwriter, actress and country music legend.

9. The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X by Les Payne, Tamara Payne (Liveright: $35) A comprehensive biography of the civil rights icon.

10. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

Paperback fiction

1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

2. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

5. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $18)

2. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

5. 10,000 Steps a Day in L.A.: 57 Walking Adventures by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica: $20)

6. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents by Pete Souza (Voracious: $20)

7. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

8. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

10. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)