Bestsellers List Sun., Dec. 13, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
5. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.
6. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
8. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.
9. Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley (Knopf: $27) A racehorse wanders away from her stall and befriends a dog in Paris at Christmastime.
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.
2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $28) The comedian-musician-actor collaborates with the New Yorker cartoonist.
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
7. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.
8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
9. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
10. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.
Paperback fiction
1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
2. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
3. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
4. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
5. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)
6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
8. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
10. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones (Algonquin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Shade by Pete Souza (Voracious: $20)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)
4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
7. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
8. Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper: $17)
9. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)
10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.