Bestsellers List Sun., Dec. 13, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

5. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

6. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

8. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.

9. Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley (Knopf: $27) A racehorse wanders away from her stall and befriends a dog in Paris at Christmastime.

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

5. A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $28) The comedian-musician-actor collaborates with the New Yorker cartoonist.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

9. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

10. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

Paperback fiction

1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

2. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

3. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

4. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)

5. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)

6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

8. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

10. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones (Algonquin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Shade by Pete Souza (Voracious: $20)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

7. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

8. Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper: $17)

9. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)