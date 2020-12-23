Bestsellers List Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
6. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.
7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
8. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.
9. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.
10. Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown: $28) A multilayered narrative based on the author’s family’s conflict through the Trump era.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.
2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
3. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
4. Bag Man by Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz (Crown: $28) A historical account of the corruption, scandal and investigation of Nixon’s first vice president.
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
7. Humans by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s: $35) The creator of “Humans of New York” expands his visual catalog to the entire globe.
8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
10. Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle: $50) An autobiography from the singer-songwriter, actress and country music legend.
Paperback fiction
1. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
2. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
5. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
6. Devotions by Mary Oliver (Penguin Press: $20)
7. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
10. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)
3. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
6. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)
7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)
8. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
9. Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $16)
10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.