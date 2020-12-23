Bestsellers List Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

6. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

8. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

9. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

10. Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown: $28) A multilayered narrative based on the author’s family’s conflict through the Trump era.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

4. Bag Man by Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz (Crown: $28) A historical account of the corruption, scandal and investigation of Nixon’s first vice president.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

7. Humans by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s: $35) The creator of “Humans of New York” expands his visual catalog to the entire globe.

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

10. Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle: $50) An autobiography from the singer-songwriter, actress and country music legend.

Paperback fiction

1. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

2. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

5. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

6. Devotions by Mary Oliver (Penguin Press: $20)

7. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

10. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

3. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

6. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)

7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

8. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

9. Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $16)

10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

