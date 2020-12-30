Bestsellers list for Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27). Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29). A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26). A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27). A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27). An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

6. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27). A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.

7. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30). Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.

8. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28). After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

9. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26). A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27). In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45). The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32). A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32). A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

4. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35). The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23). A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28). The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

7. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33). The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

8. Bag Man by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown: $28). A historical account of the corruption, scandal and investigation of Nixon’s first vice president.

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30). A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28). New research yields breathtaking results.

Paperback fiction

1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

2. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

3. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)

6. Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson (Ecco: $17)

7. News of the World by Paulette Jiles (Morrow: $17)

8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

10. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

5. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

6. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)

7. 10,000 Steps a Day in L.A.: 57 Walking Adventures by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica: $20)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)