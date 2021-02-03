Bestsellers List Sun., Feb. 7, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

2. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $26) In the Old West a married, childless woman joins a gang of desperados.

3. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

6. The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.

7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

8. The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson (Orbit: $28) The science fiction master offers a precautionary vision of Earth following a climate apocalypse.

9. Better Luck Next Time by Julia Claiborne Johnson (Custom House: $29) A handsome ranch hand recalls the summer of 1938 in Reno, Nev., and the two women who changed his life.

10. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000 by the legendary author.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A masterclass for writers using Russian short stories.

4. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

8. Just as I Am: A Memoir by Cicely Tyson (Harper: $29) A frank and revealing autobiography from the iconic actor.

9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

10. The Art of Impossible by Steven Kotler (Harper Wave: $29) The performance expert reveals the secrets of elite athletes, scientists, CEOs and artists.

Paperback fiction

1. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

4. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $17)

5. There There by Tommy Orange (Vintage: $16)

6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

7. The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $18)

8. The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery: $17)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

10. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan: $10)

2. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)

6. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

7. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

8. Chasing My Cure by David Fajgenbaum (Ballantine: $17)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

10. Braving the Wilderness by Brené Brown (Random House: $18)