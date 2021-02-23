Hillary Clinton is writing a political thriller, and the plot sounds pretty wild

Hillary Clinton is putting pen to paper to leverage her “worst nightmare” into a political thriller collaboration titled “State of Terror.”

The former secretary of State and her mystery-author friend Louise Penny will team on the novel, the plot of which — except for the part where the secretary of State is a “novice” — sounds a lot like a Clinton fever dream about what it would be like to work in the White House after the Trump administration.

“Before we started, we talked about her time as secretary of State,” Penny said in a press release Tuesday. “What was her worst nightmare? ‘State of Terror’ is the answer.” Penny said it was an “incredible experience” to get inside the State Department, the White House and the mind of a secretary of State.

"[W]e’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high-stakes diplomacy and treachery,” Clinton said of the project. “All is not as it first appears.”

In the book, a novice secretary of State joins the administration of her rival after “four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,” Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press said in the release.

After a series of terrorist attacks that upsets the global order, the secretary has to assemble a team to unravel a deadly conspiracy that was “carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

In case anyone was wondering what Clinton really thought? Yep, there it is.

Some of Clinton’s previous books include “Hard Choices,” “What Happened” and, co-written with daughter Chelsea Clinton, “The Book of Gutsy Women.” Penny, whose mysteries include the Chief Inspector Gamache series of novels set in her native Canada, is a seven-time Agatha Award winner.

“State of Terror” is set for an Oct. 12 release.