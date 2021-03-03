Bestsellers List Sun., March 7, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

6. No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead: $25) A social media devotee begins to suspect that the constant flood of messages is controlling her thoughts.

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

8. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $28) A librarian joins the French Resistance during World War II.

9. Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley (Knopf: $27) A racehorse wanders away from her stall and befriends a dog in Paris at Christmastime.

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

2. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates (Knopf: $27) The philanthropist offers his perspective on global warming.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

4. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain, offers tips to maintain mental acuity.

5. The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee (One World: $28) A review of the negative impact of racism on the U.S. economy.

6. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.

7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.

9. Just as I Am by Cicely Tyson (Harper: $29) A frank and revealing autobiography from the iconic actor.

10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

Paperback fiction

1. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

3. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $17)

4. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)

8. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

10. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

5. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder (Norton: $17)

6. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $16)

7. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. The Myth of Sisyphus by Albert Camus (Vintage: $14)

10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)