Bestsellers List Sunday, March 21

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

6. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

8. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

9. We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker (Holt: $28) A small-town crime drama revolving around a 13-year-old girl.

10. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $28) A librarian joins the French Resistance during World War II.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

2. The Soul of a Woman by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $23) The novelist looks back at a life of feminism and reflects on the needs of modern women.

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.

5. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A plan for restoring joy and hope to our lives.

6. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

7. Mike Nichols: A Life by Mark Harris (Penguin: $35) A biography of the Oscar-winning director, from his childhood in 1930s Germany to fame and fortune in Hollywood.

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

9. Everything Will Be Okay by Dana Perino (Twelve: $28) The former White House press secretary and Fox News personality offers life lessons for young women.

10. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $15)

3. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

6. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)

7. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

8. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

9. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

10. Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert (Avon: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

7. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)

8. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)