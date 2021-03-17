Bestsellers List Sunday, March 21
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
3. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
6. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.
7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
8. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
9. We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker (Holt: $28) A small-town crime drama revolving around a 13-year-old girl.
10. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $28) A librarian joins the French Resistance during World War II.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.
2. The Soul of a Woman by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $23) The novelist looks back at a life of feminism and reflects on the needs of modern women.
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.
5. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A plan for restoring joy and hope to our lives.
6. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.
7. Mike Nichols: A Life by Mark Harris (Penguin: $35) A biography of the Oscar-winning director, from his childhood in 1930s Germany to fame and fortune in Hollywood.
8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
9. Everything Will Be Okay by Dana Perino (Twelve: $28) The former White House press secretary and Fox News personality offers life lessons for young women.
10. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $15)
3. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
6. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)
7. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
8. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
9. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
10. Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert (Avon: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
7. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)
8. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)
9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
10. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.