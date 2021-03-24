Bestsellers List Sunday, March 28, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”

4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

5. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

6. We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker (Holt: $28) A small town crime drama revolving around a 13-year-old girl.

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

8. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury : $28) The fourth entry in “The Court of Thorns and Roses” series continues after the end of the war.

9. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

10. Win by Harlan Coben (Grand Central: $29) New clues surface 20 years after the violent abduction of an heiress.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launched the gene-editing revolution.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A plan for restoring joy and hope to our lives.

5. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

6. The Soul of a Woman by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $23) The novelist looks back at a life of feminism and reflects on the needs of modern women.

7. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.

9. The Barbizon by Paulina Bren (Simon & Schuster: $27) The storied history of the New York hotel that became a safe haven for women.

10. The Telling by Mark Gerson (St. Martin’s: $30) An exploration of the Jewish tradition of Seder and its relevance in modern life.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $15)

4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

6. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

7. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

8. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

3. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

4. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)

5. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)

6. How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell (Melville House : $18)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

9. The Mastery of Love by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $14)

10. Wild LA by Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, et al. (Timber : $25)

