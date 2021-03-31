Bestsellers List Sunday, April 4
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
3. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
6. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.
7. The Consequences of Fear by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $28) A Maisie Dobbs murder mystery set in 1941 London.
8. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
10. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $28) In 18th century London a woman working as an apothecary helps women in abusive relationships.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launched the gene editing revolution.
2. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
4. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A plan for restoring joy and hope to our lives.
5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.
7. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates (Knopf: $27) The philanthropist offers his perspective on global warming.
8. Notes From the Bathroom Line by Amy Solomon (Harper : $30) A collection of essays, satire, short stories and other humorous works from more than 150 female comedians.
9. The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee (One World: $28) A review of the negative impact of racism on the U.S. economy.
10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)
3. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
6. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $15)
7. Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami (Europa : $17)
8. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
9. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
10. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)
5. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
6. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)
7. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)
8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
9. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)
10. Love and Rage by Lama Rod Owens (North Atlantic: $18)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.