Bestsellers List Sunday, April 4

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $27) In Paris of the 1980s two Vietnamese refugees struggle to assimilate, in a sequel to “The Sympathizer.”

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Advertisement

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

6. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

7. The Consequences of Fear by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $28) A Maisie Dobbs murder mystery set in 1941 London.

8. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Advertisement

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

10. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $28) In 18th century London a woman working as an apothecary helps women in abusive relationships.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) An exploration of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launched the gene editing revolution.

2. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.

Advertisement

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. Dusk, Night, Dawn by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) A plan for restoring joy and hope to our lives.

5. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.

Advertisement

7. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates (Knopf: $27) The philanthropist offers his perspective on global warming.

8. Notes From the Bathroom Line by Amy Solomon (Harper : $30) A collection of essays, satire, short stories and other humorous works from more than 150 female comedians.

9. The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee (One World: $28) A review of the negative impact of racism on the U.S. economy.

10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

3. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

Advertisement

5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

6. Later by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime: $15)

7. Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami (Europa : $17)

8. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

Advertisement

9. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

10. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

Advertisement

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

5. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

6. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)

Advertisement

7. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

9. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

10. Love and Rage by Lama Rod Owens (North Atlantic: $18)

