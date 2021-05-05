Bestsellers List Sunday, May 9

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

3. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

6. Sooley by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) The outbreak of civil war back home strands a teenage Sudanese basketball player in the U.S.

7. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories highlight the significance of mysterious personal events.

8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

9. Fugitive Telemetry by Martha Wells (Tordotcom: $20) A murder mystery in the latest of the “Murderbot Diaries” science fiction series.

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of Japanese Breakfast.

2. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

3. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

5. Goodbye, Again by Jonny Sun (Harper: $20) A collection of essays, short stories, poems and illustrations from the Canadian author-illustrator.

6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

7. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

8. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

10. Preserving Los Angeles by Ken Bernstein (Angel City: $50) The city planner documents a successful preservation effort.

Paperback fiction

1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $17)

5. A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $17)

6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

7. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

9. The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi (Mira: $18)

10. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Grand Central : $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

4. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

5. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder (Norton: $17)

6. The Desire Factor by Christy Whitman (Beyond Words: $15)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)

10. How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell (Melville House: $18)

