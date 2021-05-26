Bestsellers List Sunday, May 30

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

3. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

6. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

8. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $28) A novelist teaching writing classes steals a story from a gifted student who died.

9. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.

10. Sooley by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) The outbreak of civil war back home strands a teenage Sudanese basketball player in the U.S.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

2. Yearbook by Seth Rogen (Crown: $28) A collection of personal stories from the Hollywood writer-producer.

3. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of “Japanese Breakfast.”

5. Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig (Random House: $30) The Washington Post reporter’s definitive account of issues that plague the Secret Service.

6. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

7. Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark: $32) The authors document a flaw found in many aspects of human judgment.

8. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.

9. A Radical Awakening by Shefali Tsabary (HarperOne: $28) The clinical psychologist provides women with a path to overcome fears and achieve fulfillment.

10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

Paperback fiction

1. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

9. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $17)

10. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin: $19)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

6. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

7. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

8. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)

9. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)

10. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)