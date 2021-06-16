Bestsellers List Sunday, June 20

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu partyspirals out of control and ends in disaster in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

2. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

5. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria : $27) The only Black employee at a publisher starts to get threats after another Black woman is hired.

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

7. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

8. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting-rights activist.

9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

10. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $28) A novelist teaching writing classes steals a story from a gifted student who died.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

3. Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron: $28) A memoir from a writer-podcaster details growing up a poor Black girl with a father in prison.

4. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

7. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

8. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

9. After the Fall by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $28) The former advisor to President Obama discusses the role Americans play in today’s world.

10. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

5. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

4. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

5. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $18)

8. Liquids Till Lunch by MaryRuth Ghiyam (HarperOne: $20)

9. Scripps Institution of Oceanography by Robert Monroe (Arcadia: $22)

10. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)