Bestsellers List Sunday, June 27

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control and ends in disaster in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

4. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $28) A therapist investigates murders at her alma mater and a secret society that protects a suspect in this follow-up to “The Silent Patient.”

5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

7. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria: $27) The only Black employee at a publisher starts to get threats after another Black woman is hired.

8. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

9. The Guncle by Steven Rowley (Putnam: $27) A fun-loving gay man is thrust into the role of guardian of his niece and nephew.

10. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

3. In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Jeremy McCarter (Random House: $40) A deep dive into the history of the Broadway musical and the new movie adaptation.

4. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

5. We Are What We Eat by Alice Waters (Penguin: $26) The chef and pioneering culinary activist explores the slow food movement.

6. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

7. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown: $32) The authors document a flaw found in many aspects of human judgment.

10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

Paperback fiction

1. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

2. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

5. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

8. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

9. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

10. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

5. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

8. Scripps Institution of Oceanography by Robert Monroe (Arcadia: $22)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

10. Super Natural Simple by Heidi Swanson (Ten Speed: $28)